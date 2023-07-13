Food Sterilization Equipment Market Fueled by Rising Demand for Cloud Kitchens and Technological Advancements

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market has experienced significant growth in recent years. In 2022, the market size reached USD 828.1 million, and it is projected to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. This upward trend can be attributed to several factors driving the market's revenue growth.

One of the primary drivers is the increasing prevalence of foodborne diseases. As concerns regarding food safety rise, there is a growing demand for effective sterilization processes to eliminate harmful bacteria and pathogens from food products. This has led to the adoption of advanced technological advancements in sterilization equipment, which enhance the overall safety and quality of food.

Moreover, the rise in the popularity of cloud kitchens and online food services has contributed to the market's growth. With the advent of technology and changing consumer preferences, cloud kitchens have gained traction as a cost-effective and efficient way to meet the increasing demand for food delivery. As a result, there has been a corresponding need for reliable sterilization equipment to ensure the safety of food prepared in these facilities.

Top Leading Players in Food Sterilization Equipment Market:

Steriflow Valve, Ventilex, JBT, De lama s.p.a., SURDRY Autoclaves, Bühler Group, Systec GmbH & Co. KG, Allpax Products LLC., Global cosmed, The 3M Company, and others.

Notable Innovation in Food Sterilization Equipment Market:

1. Pulsed Light Technology: Pulsed light technology has gained traction as an effective method for sterilizing food products. This innovative technique involves exposing food items to short, intense pulses of light, which effectively destroy microorganisms without the use of chemicals or excessive heat. Pulsed light sterilization offers advantages such as reduced processing time, energy efficiency, and preservation of food quality, making it an attractive option for the food industry.

2. High-Pressure Processing (HPP): High-pressure processing is a non-thermal sterilization technique that subjects food products to extremely high pressures, typically between 100 and 800 megapascals (MPa). The intense pressure disrupts the cellular structure of microorganisms, rendering them inactive. HPP helps retain the nutritional value, taste, and texture of the food while extending its shelf life. This technology has found applications in a wide range of food products, including juices, meats, and ready-to-eat meals.

3. Microwave Sterilization: Microwave sterilization is a relatively new innovation in the food industry. It involves the use of microwave energy to rapidly and uniformly heat food products, effectively eliminating bacteria, molds, and other pathogens. Microwave sterilization offers benefits such as reduced processing time, enhanced energy efficiency, and improved food quality compared to conventional sterilization methods. This technology is particularly suitable for heat-sensitive products and has gained attention in sectors like baby food and ready-to-eat meals.

4. Cold Plasma Sterilization: Cold plasma sterilization is a promising technology that utilizes ionized gas to eliminate pathogens from food surfaces. The plasma, which is a state of matter consisting of charged particles, is generated at low temperatures and applied to food items. The reactive species in the plasma effectively kill bacteria, viruses, and molds while minimizing changes in the food's sensory attributes. Cold plasma sterilization offers advantages such as fast processing, minimal chemical residues, and preservation of nutritional quality, making it a valuable innovation in the food sterilization equipment market.

5. Intelligent Control Systems: Advanced control systems have been incorporated into sterilization equipment to optimize the sterilization process and improve operational efficiency. These intelligent control systems utilize sensors, data analytics, and machine learning algorithms to monitor critical parameters such as temperature, pressure, and time. By continuously analyzing data and making real-time adjustments, these systems ensure precise and consistent sterilization, reducing the risk of under- or over-processing food products. Intelligent control systems also contribute to energy savings and waste reduction.

Food Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

• High Voltage Electric Field Sterilization Equipment

• High temperature Sterilization Equipment

• Ultraviolet Sterilization Equipment

• Inductive Electric Sterilization Equipment

• Chemical Sterilization Equipment

• Microwave Sterilization Machine

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

• Seasonings and Herbs

• Meat

• Spices

• Dairy Products

• Poultry and Seafood

• Cereals and Pulses

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Beverages

• Others

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

• Milk Pasteurization Machine

• Sterilizer for Ready Meals

• Craft Beer Pasteurizer

• Industrial Bottle Sterilizer

• Plate Type Sterilizer

• Tube Type Sterilizer

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

