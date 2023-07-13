Projected Growth of 9.25% CAGR in the Sickle Cell Disease Market from 2023 to 2033 | IMARC Group

Sickle Cell Disease

How big is the market for sickle cell disease?

The sickle cell disease market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.25% during 2023-2033.

What is sickle cell disease?

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a type of genetic blood disorder that is inherited. Individuals suffering from this condition have aberrant hemoglobin, leading to the deformation of red blood cells into a hard, sticky shape reminiscent of a "sickle," a C-shaped agricultural implement. These sickle cells have a shortened lifespan, causing a persistent deficit of red blood cells. The symptoms of sickle cell anemia typically manifest around the age of 6 months, but they can vary widely among individuals and may evolve over time. Common manifestations may include anemia, episodes of pain, swelling in hands and feet, frequent infections, delayed growth or puberty, and vision complications. Sickle cell disease is a congenital disorder, which means it is present from birth. It arises when an individual inherits two specific genes, one from each parent, that code for abnormal hemoglobin.

What are the key drivers and trends in the sickle cell disease market?

The market for sickle cell disease is anticipated to be propelled by a robust array of advanced-stage pharmaceuticals. These medications, currently in the late stages of development, have showcased powerful efficacy and impressive safety profiles. Among these innovative treatments, gene therapies are emerging as the most promising contenders. These edge therapies, although associated with high costs, hold the promise to provide a definitive cure for sickle cell disease. They offer the opportunity to bypass the traditionally used bone marrow transplant, which is a painful procedure with high-risk complications. In addition to this, significant strides have been made in improving the diagnosis and treatment protocols for sickle cell disease. These advancements, which have greatly increased the accuracy and speed of disease detection, alongside the introduction of more efficient therapeutic strategies, are contributing to the market growth.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the sickle cell disease market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the sickle cell disease market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

