Liquid Dietary Supplements Market to Exhibit Strong Compound Growth Rate CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing health consciousness: The liquid dietary supplements market has experienced significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and focus on personal health and wellness. Consumers are looking for convenient and effective ways to meet their nutritional needs, leading to the rising demand for liquid dietary supplements.

Easy consumption and absorption: Liquid dietary supplements are favored by many consumers because they are easy to consume and are quickly absorbed by the body. Compared to traditional pill or tablet forms, liquid supplements offer faster delivery of nutrients, making them attractive to individuals with difficulty swallowing or digestive issues.

Diverse product offerings: The market for liquid dietary supplements has expanded to include a wide range of products catering to various health needs and target demographics. These include vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, protein supplements, omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, and more. The diverse product offerings provide consumers with options to address specific health concerns or to enhance overall well-being.

Convenience and portability: Liquid dietary supplements are highly convenient and portable, making them suitable for on-the-go consumption. They are often available in single-serving packaging, such as small bottles or sachets, allowing consumers to easily incorporate them into their daily routines, whether at home, work, or while traveling.

Increasing aging population: The aging population has been a significant driver for the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market. As individuals age, their nutritional needs may change, and they may require additional supplements to support their overall health, energy levels, and immune function. Liquid supplements provide a practical solution for older adults who may have difficulty swallowing or digesting traditional pills.

E-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales: The rise of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales models has positively impacted the liquid dietary supplements market. Consumers can now conveniently purchase a wide range of liquid supplements online, which has significantly expanded the market reach and accessibility.

Market Drivers:

Growing Health and Wellness Awareness: Increasing awareness and consciousness regarding personal health and wellness have been significant drivers of the liquid dietary supplements market. Consumers are increasingly seeking ways to enhance their nutritional intake and improve overall well-being, leading to a higher demand for liquid dietary supplements.

Convenience and Ease of Consumption: Liquid dietary supplements offer convenience and ease of consumption compared to traditional pill or tablet forms. They are easy to swallow and quickly absorbed by the body, making them an attractive option for individuals who have difficulty swallowing or digesting solid supplements. The convenience factor has contributed to the popularity of liquid dietary supplements among consumers.

Customization and Personalization: Consumers are seeking personalized nutrition solutions to address their specific health goals and nutritional needs. Liquid dietary supplements offer the advantage of customization, allowing consumers to tailor their supplement intake based on individual requirements. This customization trend has driven the demand for liquid dietary supplements in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: Liquid dietary supplements can be categorized based on the specific nutrients or ingredients they contain. Some common product types include vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, protein supplements, omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, and others.

Distribution Channel: This segmentation is based on the channels through which liquid dietary supplements are distributed and sold. It includes segments such as retail stores (pharmacies, health food stores, supermarkets), online platforms, direct sales, and others.

Packaging Type: Liquid dietary supplements can be segmented based on their packaging types, which can vary in size, format, and convenience. This includes segments like bottles, sachets, ampoules, and single-serving packets.

End User: The market can be segmented based on the target consumer groups for liquid dietary supplements. This includes segments such as adults, children, elderly individuals, athletes, and specific demographic groups with unique nutritional needs.

Application: Liquid dietary supplements can be segmented based on their specific health applications or benefits. This includes segments such as immune support, bone health, digestive health, energy and vitality, weight management, and others.

Formulation: This segmentation considers the specific formulation or delivery system used in liquid dietary supplements. It includes segments such as ready-to-drink (pre-mixed), concentrates (to be mixed with water or other liquids), shots, and others.

Region: The market can be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Regional segmentation takes into account variations in consumer preferences, regulations, and market dynamics.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, due to increase in incidences diabetes, obesity, joint & muscle pain, and high blood pressure in the region.

Key players in the industry:

Abbott Laboratories

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Amway Corporation

Bayer AG

Glanbia plc

Nutri-Supreme Research

Nature's Bounty Co. (formerly known as NBTY Inc.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Danone S.A.

