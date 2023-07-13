Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Wireless Mesh Network Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wireless Mesh Network Market

A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a communications network made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. It is also a form of wireless ad hoc network. Wireless mesh networks often consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways. The mesh clients are often laptops, cell phones and other wireless devices while the mesh routers forward traffic to and from the gateways which may, but need not, be connected to the Internet. The coverage area of the radio nodes working as a single network is sometimes called a mesh cloud. Access to this mesh cloud is dependent on the radio nodes working in harmony with each other to create a radio network. A mesh network is reliable and offers redundancy. When one node can no longer operate, the rest of the nodes can still communicate with each other, directly or through one or more intermediate nodes. Wireless mesh networks can self-form and self-heal.

The global Wireless Mesh Network market size was valued at USD 8741.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 16580 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.6 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Market segmentation

Wireless Mesh Network market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Wireless Mesh Network market report are:

Strix Systems Incorporated

ABB

Cisco Systems

Digi International

Aruba Networks

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Cambium Networks

Synapse Wireless

Vigilent

Firetide

Rajant Corporation

Fluidmesh Networks

ArrowSpan

Concentris Systems

Market segment by Type

Sub 1 GHz Band

2.4 GHz Band

4.9 GHz Band

5 GHz Band

Others

Market segment by Application

Healthcare

Educational Institution

Government

Enterprise

Military

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

