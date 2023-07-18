GrowPath to Demonstrate Case Management Software ROI to Firms Attending SCAJ 2023 Convention in Hilton Head

Leading Case Management Software Company to Demonstrate the ROI of Its Patented and Best-in-Class Case Management System to SCAJ 2023 Convention Attendees

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowPath, makers of innovative, industry-leading law firm case management software, will be demonstrating its real-world ROI for law firms from intakes and industry-best reporting, to case management features, to marketing analytics during the SCAJ 2023 Annual Convention, August 3-5 at the Marriott Resort and Spa in Hilton Head.

GrowPath provides law firms with a complete case management solution to increase efficiency, minimize waste, and maximize revenue for firms working in a variety of practice areas including personal injury, workers’ compensation, mass torts, employment law, Social Security Disability law, and more.

What makes GrowPath different is that, unlike other case management software, it enables firms to measure case value at intake with its patented and one-of-a-kind Lead Scoring tool. Firms can use industry-best analytics and reporting to predict demand and settlement amounts. And, over time and whenever the firm manager wants, easily calculate the true ROI of the software. The firm’s software also comes highly recommended by happy customers.

“Lawyers are here to discuss trial advocacy and how to help more people. GrowPath supports their goals by helping them find the cases they want, work them faster and more efficiently, and make more money. We help these firms grow so they can, in turn, help even more people in need,” said GrowPath CEO Joe Velk.

The GrowPath team is available to speak with conference attendees at the GrowPath booth in the Marriott Resort and Spa. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to see a demo, connect with GrowPath leadership, and get answers to their questions. You can also schedule a demo here.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs’ firms.

GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

