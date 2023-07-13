Telecom Cable Market To Cross US$ 72.67 Billion By 2028

Telecom Cable Market

The rising investments by higher authorities to improve the overall telecommunication infrastructure are providing a boost to the demand for telecom cables.

How Big is the Telecom Cable Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Telecom Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global telecom cable market size reached US$ 49.92 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 72.67 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37% during 2023-2028.

What is Telecom Cable ? :

Telecom cable is an essential component of telecommunications networks that facilitate the transmission of voice, data, and video signals over long distances. It serves as the physical infrastructure for communication systems, enabling reliable and high-speed connectivity between various devices, including telephones, computers, and network equipment. It plays a crucial role in establishing reliable and efficient communication networks and is used in various applications, including residential and commercial telephone systems, internet service providers (ISPs), data centers, mobile networks, and broadcast networks. The choice of cable type depends on factors, such as bandwidth requirements, transmission distance, environmental conditions, and specific industry standards.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• Belden Incorporated

• Commscope Holding Company Inc.

• Fujikura Ltd

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

• Hengtong Group Co. Ltd

• LS Cable & System Ltd. (LS Group)

• Nexans S.A.

• Proterial Cable America Inc

• Prysmian S.p.A.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Telecom Cable Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by increasing demand for reliable and high-speed telecommunications networks. Coupled with the rising investments by higher authorities to improve the overall telecommunication infrastructure are providing a boost to the demand for telecom cables.

Moreover, rapid advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G network deployments, and the increasing digitization of businesses are resulting in a growing need for robust and high-bandwidth telecom cable infrastructure to support the seamless transmission of massive data volumes. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the proliferation of online streaming platforms have escalated the demand for high-speed connectivity, further fueling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

• Coaxial Cable

• Fiber Optic

• Data Center Cables

• Mobile Networks

• Twisted Pair Cable

• LAN Cables

Application Insights:

• Telecommunication

• Data Centers

• CATV

• Computer Network

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

