Hire FTE Bookkeepers and Accountants Starting at USD 20,000 / Year with Outsourcing Leader IBN Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the US, in Vermont alone, bookkeeping has been flagged by the Vermont Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation as one of Vermont’s most promising jobs — defined by them as jobs that pay more than the median Vermont wage of $22.50 an hour and are expected to have at least 500 openings or more over the next decade, says VTDigger.org. To help businesses save substantially on bookkeeping in order to focus on core strengths, the finance and accounting department of IBN Technologies offers bookkeeping starting at only USD 10 / hour, effectively offering a FTE bookkeeper under / at only USD 20,000 per year.

"Our Finance and Accounting Outsourcing services are designed to improve the way businesses handle their financial tasks, saving them substantial costs and enabling them to focus on their core competencies," said Ajay Mehta, the CEO of IBN Technologies. "By providing comprehensive financial solutions, starting at just $10 per hour, we empower businesses to achieve greater efficiency without compromising on quality."

The $43,000 median salary for bookkeepers in the United States has long been a burden for businesses, particularly startups and small enterprises, especially in cities where salaries are significantly higher. In cities like San Francisco, where salaries are 41 percent higher, and Boston, where the market variance increases by 34 percent, the cost of hiring and retaining a skilled bookkeeping team becomes even more exorbitant. By opting for IBN Technologies' services, SMEs can effectively lower their financial management expenses, potentially altering the trajectory of their bottom line.

Recognizing that not all accounting tasks require the expertise of a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Mehta points out IBN Technologies' ability to bridge this gap with a team of skilled and certified professionals, with adequate exposure to US GAAP, capable of handling various financial functions. This flexibility allows businesses to allocate their resources effectively and streamline their financial operations. Whether the question is about doing bookkeeping or having a CFO in-house v/s outsourced, the finance and accounting department of IBN Technologies, helps SMBs at all levels.

Despite its competitive rate of just $10 per hour, IBN Technologies ensures that quality is never compromised. The company is ISO CERTIFIED FOR QUALITY and CERT CERTIFIED FOR DATA SECURITY, guaranteeing accurate and reliable financial services. Clients can rest assured that their financial tasks are in the hands of competent professionals who are well-versed in industry best practices and regulatory compliance.

Testimonials from satisfied clients underscore the tangible benefits of IBN Technologies' Outsourcing services. One client, a consulting firm specializing in Risk and Advisory Services, stated, "IBN is a first-rate firm. They deliver the goods on time and have a great price structure. It is a pleasure to work with them as they demonstrate extreme professionalism and deliver more than I could have hoped for." Check out more testimonials for outsourcing services offered by IBN Technologies at https://www.ibntech.com/testimonials/ .

Businesses have experienced substantial cost reductions, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced financial management through IBN Technologies’ outsourcing services. These success stories further validate the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

The strategic move by IBN Technologies to provide comprehensive financial solutions at just $10 per hour sets a new benchmark in the outsourcing industry. Businesses now have the opportunity to optimize their financial operations without compromising on quality or breaking their budget.

About IBN Technologies

IBN Technologies LLC is an outsourcing specialist company with clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and India. The quality of IBN Tech procedures is guaranteed by ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013 as well as a CMMI-5 certification. In its more than 24 years of existence, IBN has become a leading IT, KPO, and BPO outsourcing specialized company in the Finance & Accounting, CPAs, Hedge Fund & Other Alternative Investment business, Banking, Travel, Human Resource & Retail Industry sectors.

Contact Details:

USA:

IBN Technologies LLC

66 West Flagler Street Suite 900 Miami, FL 33130

India: Global Delivery Center

IBN Technologies Limited

42, Electronic Co-Operative

Estate Limited Satara Road,

Parvati, Pune, Maharashtra 411009