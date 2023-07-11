Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,915 in the last 365 days.

FTC Issues Warning To Consumers About Scammers Impersonating FTC Staff

The Federal Trade Commission has issued a new blog post warning consumers about scammers who are impersonating FTC staff members.

The post highlights a number of key lies that scammers tell when they’re pretending to work for the FTC, including that consumers have won a contest and must pay to collect their prize or owe money to the agency. The post also notes that scammers have used the names of real FTC employees when they reach out to consumers.

The post includes three key facts about communication from the FTC: The FTC will never call you to demand money; the FTC will never threaten you with arrest; and the FTC will never promise you a prize.

Consumers who receive calls from scammers pretending to work for the FTC should report them immediately to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

You just read:

FTC Issues Warning To Consumers About Scammers Impersonating FTC Staff

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more