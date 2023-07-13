Construction 4.0 Market Latest Research Report for Business Growth 2031 | Analysis, Growth, Research

The rise of urbanization and industrial development sector is driving the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global construction 4.0 market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $62.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The increasing use of IoT, 3D printing, and other technologies in construction aims to connect construction sites to achieve maximum productivity and reduce errors. The construction industry uses its IoT technologies such as sensors, smart wearables, building information modeling, augmented reality and RFID tags to improve productivity, optimize resource utilization and efficiently manage projects. increase. For instance, in June 2021, CalAmp's Tracker has Launched iOn fleet management software to accelerate the speed of smart decision making for fleets across the UK. Such instances are expected to drive the market.

The global construction 4.0 market is analyzed across solution, technology, application, end user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

The adoption of new construction-related technologies, such as IoT, robots, BIM, and others, is being prioritized in developing nations like India, Brazil, Russia, and others as awareness of construction 4.0 technology expands. Digital technologies are increasingly being used in construction activities due to benefits including reducing repetitive work and human error. New technologies, including drones, augmented reality, building information modeling, 3D scanning are used in construction activities. Such instances are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the construction 4.0 market growth.

Key Segments:

The global construction 4.0 market is segmented on the basis of solution, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on solution, the construction 4.0 market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on technology, the global construction 4.0 market is categorized into IoT, artificial intelligence, industrial robots, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, fleet management, wearables, and others. By end user, the market is classified into residential and non-residential.

Region wise, the global construction 4.0 market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Leading Market Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global construction 4.0 market report include Advanced Opto-Mechanical Systems and Technologies Inc, ABB Ltd, Autodesk Inc, CalAmp Corporation, Hexagon AB, Hilti Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Topcon Corporation, and Trimble, Inc. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch, acquisition and partnership as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the construction 4.0 market.