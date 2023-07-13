Global Volumetric Display Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Volumetric Display Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 35% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Volumetric Display Market Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global volumetric display market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, component, technology, end use, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 35%
The surging demand for 3D content in the entertainment sector is supporting the growth of the volumetric display market. The rising demand for enhanced gaming experiences and the increased integration of AR and VR application devices are major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of sports events coupled with the rapidly evolving technology have further bolstered the growth of the market for volumetric displays.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/volumetric-display-market/requestsample
Static volume types of volumetric displays are expected to witness a steady growth in the forecast period owing to their increased applications in airport security checks. Meanwhile, swept volume type of volumetric displays are increasing in demand due to growing multi-user interaction applications like video calling and gaming.
Healthcare end uses of the volumetric display market are flourishing in line with the increased applications of volumetric displays during surgeries, as they enable doctors to create a 3D anatomy model with zooming features. Furthermore, the deployment of volumetric display systems in the aerospace and defence sector for tracking battlefield activities is contributing significantly to the growth of this market. Increasing penetration of smartphones, particularly among the younger generation who are likely to spend a considerable amount of their time online, are further anticipated to increase the demand for volumetric displays.
Volumetric Display Industry Definition and Major Segments
A volumetric display refers to a display device that enables visual representation of objects in three-dimensional form. It is known for collecting data which can be viewed using VR goggles and flat screens. Volumetric displays offer a wide 360-degree viewing angle in which the image changes as the viewer changes position.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/volumetric-display-market
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:
Swept Volume
Static Volume
Others
Based on component, the market is divided into:
Projector
Motor and Position Sensor
Mirror
Others
On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into:
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)
Based on end use, the market is classified into:
Academics and Education
Military and Defence
Healthcare
Aerospace and Defence
Automotive
Gaming and Entertainment
Others
On the basis of region, the market is differentiated into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Volumetric Display Market Trends
The emergence of the 5G network and surging demands for metaverse experiences are likely to lead to the expansion of the volumetric display market. The key trends observed in this market include the increased expenditure on research and development activities and the thriving e-commerce sector, owing to the growing demand for 3D holograms for the online sale of products. Market players and major video streaming platforms around the world are increasingly focussing on launching 360-degree video content for enhancing the viewers’ experience, aiding the growth of this market.
Furthermore, the increased adoption of work from home models by organisations and online education has widened the scope of the volumetric display market for future growth. These displays offer additional features like high resolution and enhanced visual effects, without the need for special eyewear. Due to the advanced features offered by volumetric display like holographic aerial image visualisation and motion-based depth cues, a sizeable population is shifting away from tradition 3D displays to the volumetric displays. In addition, volumetric displays hold significance in homeland security to monitor passengers and screen cargos transported through air, land, and sea, thus expanding the volumetric display market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global volumetric display market report are:
The Coretec Group Inc.,
Voxon Photonics
Lightspace Technologies
Holoxica Ltd
others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective, and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other