NCRF and T-Mobile Join Forces to Empower Underserved Communities
EINPresswire.com/ -- NCRF is proud to partner with T-Mobile on a mutual mission to provide exceptional career opportunities to underserved and under-resourced
communities. This national campaign is open to all high school graduates and adults looking to discover a range of different career opportunities at the company.
The collaboration opens doors to individuals seeking diverse career opportunities at T-Mobile. The company offers a comprehensive range of roles across different sectors, including customer-facing store roles, business-to-business, sales, and HR, among others.
T-Mobile's robust employee benefits package includes healthcare, 70% off phone bills, and college tuition assistance programs. These benefits are designed to support employees' educational pursuits alongside their career growth.
Moreover, T-Mobile provides a wide array of entry-level positions that include internships, returnships, and fellowships. After 90 days of employment, employees can apply for tuition reimbursement and assistance programs offering monetary aid for education at one of nine universities. NCRF’s partnership with T-Mobile is emblematic of its mission to close the gap in educational achievement and create employment opportunities for underserved and under-resourced students.
To view a short T-Mobile success story, click here: https://youtu.be/YspWSdpWNms
Through strong industry partnerships like this with T-Mobile, NCRF provides essential resources and career opportunities. Those interested can join the T-Mobile talent community at any time during this ongoing partnership to explore the numerous career opportunities available at T-Mobile.
To search all T-Mobile careers, visit: http://careers.t-mobile.com/job-search
For more information on NCRF and its many programs please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org
About National College Resources Foundation
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resourced, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
communities. This national campaign is open to all high school graduates and adults looking to discover a range of different career opportunities at the company.
The collaboration opens doors to individuals seeking diverse career opportunities at T-Mobile. The company offers a comprehensive range of roles across different sectors, including customer-facing store roles, business-to-business, sales, and HR, among others.
T-Mobile's robust employee benefits package includes healthcare, 70% off phone bills, and college tuition assistance programs. These benefits are designed to support employees' educational pursuits alongside their career growth.
Moreover, T-Mobile provides a wide array of entry-level positions that include internships, returnships, and fellowships. After 90 days of employment, employees can apply for tuition reimbursement and assistance programs offering monetary aid for education at one of nine universities. NCRF’s partnership with T-Mobile is emblematic of its mission to close the gap in educational achievement and create employment opportunities for underserved and under-resourced students.
To view a short T-Mobile success story, click here: https://youtu.be/YspWSdpWNms
Through strong industry partnerships like this with T-Mobile, NCRF provides essential resources and career opportunities. Those interested can join the T-Mobile talent community at any time during this ongoing partnership to explore the numerous career opportunities available at T-Mobile.
To search all T-Mobile careers, visit: http://careers.t-mobile.com/job-search
For more information on NCRF and its many programs please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org
About National College Resources Foundation
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resourced, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
Other