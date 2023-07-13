Lytics Named a “Fastest Growing Data & AI Product” in Databricks Report
Lytics Saw 101% Year-Over-Year Growth Amongst Databricks’ 9,000 Global Customers, as Prioritization for Data Science / Machine Learning Applications RisesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP), has been named a “Fastest-Growing AI Product '' in a new report by Databricks: 2023 State of Data + AI.
“Lytics is committed to helping our customers maximize the value of their most critical asset in the age of AI—customer data,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. "Lytics was built from the ground up to harness the power of AI and using our Generative AI capabilities, we are enabling Databricks’ customers to more easily collect, readily access, and apply data to make fast and informed decisions that will positively impact their business.”
The top 10 data and AI products represent the multifaceted nature of the modern data and AI stack. Despite a rocky economy, organizations are continuing to invest in their stack across the board. Lytics data integration product was cited for its application of Generative AI in its CDP. Specifically, in the past quarter, Lytics has launched three new products that streamline data operations and up access to first-party data to inform marketing campaigns: Lytics Audience Generator, Lytics Customer Profile Contextual Chatbot, and Lytics Schema Copilot.
The number of companies using SaaS LLM APIs (used to access services like ChatGPT) has grown 1310% between the end of November 2022 and the beginning of May 2023, according to the report, which examined the patterns and trends in its adoption across more than 9,000 global Databricks customers.
Databricks saw the fastest growth in the data integration market. These tools enable a company to integrate vast amounts of upstream and downstream data in one consolidated view. Data integration products ensure that all BI and DS/ML initiatives are built on a solid foundation.
By integrating Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse ETL solution, with the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, brands can take customer data straight from Databricks’ Lakehouse and use it to create highly specific segments in their existing ad networks. By eliminating silos, brands can gain better insights, and use those insights to improve ROI.The integration marks the fifth data source partner available for Cloud Connect.
Lytics’ customer data platform gives real-time, behavioral insights to create unique brand experiences for customers. Lytics lets brands use first-party data and Lytics’ data science to build audience segments that target their best customers and lift conversion rates. Cloud Connect is Lytics’ reverse ETL solution, and can take customer data straight from the data warehouse to create highly specific segments in existing ad networks, email platforms and other downstream marketing channels.
About Lytics
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.
Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.
Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
