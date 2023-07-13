Global $1,370 Million Macarons Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2028

Macarons Market Analysis By Product (Basic, Chocolate, Strawberry, Lemon, Lavender Coconut, and Others), Distribution Channel and Region

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Macarons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the macarons market trends, size, share and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the Macarons Market?

The global macarons market size reached US$ 965 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,370 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% during 2023-2028.

What are Macarons?

A macaron refers to a meringue-based sandwich cookie made with almond flour, egg whites, powdered sugar, food coloring, etc. It has a smooth top, ruffled edges, and a flat bottom and is filled with buttercream, ganache, and fruit-based jam. A macaron is moist, slightly cakey, and chewy and can be decorated with chopped almonds, walnuts, raisins, or cherry bits. It can be added to ice creams, pie fillings, and puddings to enhance their taste and texture. A macaron also acts as a quick energy source and nutrition and a rich source of vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, etc., which aids in maintaining a healthy immune system.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the macarons industry?

The elevating need for transparency of ingredients in desserts is among the key factors driving the macarons market. Moreover, leading manufacturers are preparing these cookies with natural, additive-free, and organic ingredients, which is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of plant-based colorants for providing appropriate color to the product is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising popularity of keto macarons with low carbs and calorie content among health-conscious consumers across countries is further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the wide availability of these product variants through online and offline distribution channels and the increasing online shopping activities are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the growing utilization of macarons as a premium gift item is also fueling the global market. In line with this, the escalating demand for high-quality baked food products and the inflating income levels of individuals are anticipated to fuel the macarons market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:

Basic

Chocolate

Strawberry

Lemon

Lavender Coconut

Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Channel

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Chantal Guillon

Dalloyau

Dana’s Bakery

Jouer

Ladureé

Maison du Chocolat

Olivia Macaron

Pierre Hermé

Richart

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

