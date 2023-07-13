Europe E-Learning Market Size 2023, Segmentation, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2028

Europe E-Learning Market Research report 2023-2028

Europe e-learning market impelled by rising preference for digitally interactive learning solutions

What is the size of Europe e-learning market?

The Europe e-learning market size reached US$ 67.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 136.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

E-learning or electronic learning represents a modern teaching concept that imparts knowledge via digital technologies and devices. It motivates a healthy exchange of information by providing an interactive atmosphere to the participants nevertheless of the time and place. The goal of e-learning is to cultivate students with proper knowledge and expertise via specifically designed courses and prime-quality lectures. In the European region, electronic teaching is gaining traction in the corporate sector, where a range of modern education concept tools and modules, including gamification and LMS, are incorporated into employee training programs.

What are the emerging trends in the Europe e-learning industry?

The increasing presence of well-established teaching infrastructure is among the key factors driving the Europe E-learning market. Moreover, numerous renowned European universities have been offering blended education experiences to students, which is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for personalized courses and content and customized training equipment is higher in the region is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of e-learning solutions in Europe, on account of several advantages, such as accessibility to various classes and interactive lectures and sessions, is further propelling the regional market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of electronic teaching platforms among numerous companies for providing corporate training to employees, owing to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease, is positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the shifting preferences of educational institutions from classroom lectures to virtual classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic for finishing the curriculum that is accessible regardless of place and time are anticipated to fuel the Europe E-learning market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

• Online E-Learning

• Learning Management System

• Mobile E-Learning

• Rapid E-Learning

• Virtual Classroom

• Others

Breakup by Provider:

• Services

• Content

Breakup by Application:

• Academic

• K-12

• Higher Education

• Vocational Training

• Corporate

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

• Government

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

