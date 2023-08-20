Energy Bars, Drinks, and Snacks High in Processed Sugars Decrease Benefits of Exercise

It pays to read the Nutritional Facts Label. Check out the added (refined) sugars on this popular energy drink (left), and these two "healthy" energy snacks (middle and right)

It also pays to read the ingredients. The word "organic" doesn't relieve refined sugars of sugar-associated health harms. "Tapioca syrup" and "organic rice syrups" are just fancy names for added refined sugar. Note the miniscule amount of honey added for marketing only.