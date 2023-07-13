Direct-Fed Microbials (DFM) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Direct Fed Microbials (DFM) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Direct-Fed Microbials (DFM) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the direct-fed microbials market. As per TBRC’s direct-fed microbials market forecast, the direct-fed microbials market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.64 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9% through the forecast period.

An increase in demand for meat and milk consumption is expected to propel the growth of the direct-fed microbial (DFM) market in the coming future. North America is expected to hold the largest direct-fed microbials market share. Major players in the market include Lallemand Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Maxum Foods, ProviCo, Novozymes A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bio-Vet, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novus International, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., DuPont, Bentoli, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Synbio Tech.

Direct-Fed Microbials Market Segments

1) By Type: Bacillus Subtilis, Lactic Acid Bacteria, Bifidobacteria, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Other Bacteria

2) By Form: Liquid Form, Dry Form

3) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

These types of microbials (DFMs) refers feed additives that contain live, naturally occurring microbes to enhance the health and productivity of animals. The direct fed microbials are employed in the cattle sector to increase milk output, growth performance, and feed conversion efficiency

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Direct-Fed Microbials Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Direct-Fed Microbials Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

