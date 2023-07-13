Direct-Fed Microbials (DFM) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Direct Fed Microbials (DFM) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Direct-Fed Microbials (DFM) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the direct-fed microbials market. As per TBRC’s direct-fed microbials market forecast, the direct-fed microbials market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.64 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9% through the forecast period.
An increase in demand for meat and milk consumption is expected to propel the growth of the direct-fed microbial (DFM) market in the coming future. North America is expected to hold the largest direct-fed microbials market share. Major players in the market include Lallemand Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Maxum Foods, ProviCo, Novozymes A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bio-Vet, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novus International, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., DuPont, Bentoli, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Synbio Tech.
Direct-Fed Microbials Market Segments
1) By Type: Bacillus Subtilis, Lactic Acid Bacteria, Bifidobacteria, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Other Bacteria
2) By Form: Liquid Form, Dry Form
3) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10239&type=smp
These types of microbials (DFMs) refers feed additives that contain live, naturally occurring microbes to enhance the health and productivity of animals. The direct fed microbials are employed in the cattle sector to increase milk output, growth performance, and feed conversion efficiency
Read More On The Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/direct-fed-microbials-dfm-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Direct-Fed Microbials Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Direct-Fed Microbials Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?
Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticide-and-other-agricultural-chemicals-global-market-report
Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-global-market-report
Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC