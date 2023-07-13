Laser Processing Market Size Expected To Reach $ 26.69 Billion By 2027

Laser Processing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Laser Processing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s laser processing market forecast, the laser processing market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 26.69 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global laser processing industry is due to the increasing applications of lasers in medical devices and surgeries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest laser processing market share. Major laser processing market companies include Coherent, Inc., TRUMPF, Inc., Han’s Laser, IPG Photonics, Jenoptik Group, Lumentum, Gravotech Marking SAS.

Laser Processing Market Segments

●By Type: Gas Laser, Liquid Laser, Solid Laser, Other Types

●By Application: Cutting, Welding, Drilling, Microprocessing, Marking and Engraving, Other Applications

●By End-Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Machine Tools, Architecture, Electronics and Microelectronics, Other End User Industries

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laser processing refers to laser processing as the use of a laser beam projection to the surface of a material produced by a thermal effect to complete the processing, which includes laser welding, laser cutting, surface modification, laser marking, laser drilling, and micro processing. Laser beams are used to perform various materials such as punching, cutting, scribing, welding, and heat treatment because lasers can adapt to any material's process.

