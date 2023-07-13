Global Connected Retail Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Connected Retail Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Connected Retail Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Connected Retail Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers connected retail market analysis and every facet of the connected retail market research. As per TBRC’s connected retail market forecast, the connected retail market size is predicted to reach a value of $74.38 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.6% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the connected retail market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest connected retail market share. Major players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Intel Corporation, PTC Inc., SAP AG, Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Google Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Softweb Solutions Inc., Honeywell International.

Connected Retail Market Segments

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: ZigBee, NFC(Near Field Communication), Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Electronics And Appliances, Home And Personal Care, Food And Beverage, Apparel, Sporting Goods And Toys, Other Applications

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10236&type=smp

This type of retail refers to the integration of various digital technologies and platforms to create a seamless and unified shopping experience for consumers across online and offline channels. It is used to seamlessly connect businesses with customers by using personalized marketing, fusing the analog and digital shopping experiences, enhancing the supply chain, offering a variety of payment options, and equipping staff with the resources they need to collaborate more effectively.

Read More On The Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-retail-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Connected Retail Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Procurement Analytics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/procurement-analytics-global-market-report

Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-and-mobile-supply-chain-solutions-global-market-report

ERP Software Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/erp-software-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC