Alfa Chemistry Newly Launches Proteomic Products for Life Science and Analytical Research
Alfa Chemistry, a renowned chemical supplier, recently announced the release of a wide range of proteomics products tailored for life science research.RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant milestone, Alfa Chemistry, a renowned chemical supplier and service provider, recently announced the release of a wide range of proteomics products tailored for life science and analytical research. This exciting development marks Alfa Chemistry's commitment to advancing scientific discovery and providing researchers with the latest tools and resources to accelerate their discoveries in the field of proteomics.
Proteomics, the study of the structure and function of proteins in cells, plays a critical role in understanding biological processes such as cellular signaling, disease mechanisms, and drug development.
"By providing high quality proteomics products, Alfa Chemistry aims to enhance researchers' ability to analyze and characterize proteins, hopefully leading to breakthroughs in numerous scientific disciplines," said the Marketing Director of Alfa Chemistry.
The newly launched proteomics products include a comprehensive range of protein markers, Western substrates, staining reagents, one-step blockers and TMB ELISA substrates. These products have been carefully designed and manufactured to meet the diverse needs of various proteomic research occasions, and are highly expected to ensure optimal performance and reproducibility throughout the experimental process.
Protein Markers/Ladders
The following protein markers/ladders are now available from Alfa Chemistry: IRIS9 stained protein ladder, IRIS9 Plus stained protein ladder, IRIS11 stained protein ladder, Blu10 Plus (BLUltra) stained protein ladder, Blu10 (BlueRAY) stained protein ladder, Blu11 (BlueAQUA) stained protein ladder, Blu12 (BLUeye) stained protein ladder, Blu13 (BLUelf) stained protein ladder, UNveil unstained protein ladder, etc.
Western Substrate
The UltraScence Western Substrates from Alfa Chemistry are luminol-based enhanced chemiluminescent substrates for the detection of antigens at various levels of sensitivity. They are available in liquid and powder form. To name just a few: UltraScence Pico Plus Western Substrate, UltraScence Pico Ultra Western Substrate, UltraScence Femto Western Substrate, UltraScence Femto Plus Western Substrate, UltraScence Atto Western Substrate, UltraScence Pico Plus Western Substrate Powder, UltraScence Pico Ultra Western Substrate Powder, UltraScence Femto Western Substrate Powder, UltraScence Femto Plus Western Substrate Powder, etc.
Protein Staining Reagents
Alfa Chemistry offers several protein staining reagents in different concentrations for use in protein analysis. COOMASSIEnano is a nanotechnology enhanced protein staining solution that can be used for SDS-PAGE gels to visualize gels. Currently, Alfa Chemistry offers COOMASSIEnano Protein Staining Solution, 5X Concentrate COOMASSIEnano Protein Staining Solution, Ponceau S Protein Staining Solution and 10X Concentrate Ponceau S Protein Staining Solution.
OneStep Blocker
OneStep Blocker serves as both a blocker and an enhancer in Western analysis. With its three-step process, OneStep Blocker is a time- and labor-saving solution to the time-consuming and labor-intensive Western procedure.
UltraScence TMB ELISA Substrate
TMB ELISA Substrate, known as 3,3',5,5'-tetramethylbenzidine, is a chromagen that detects horseradish peroxidase (HRP) activity when oxidized with hydrogen peroxide, producing a blue color with major absorptions at 370 and 652 nm. Unlike other commercially available substrates, Alfa Chemistry's TMB does not contain DMF.
Please visit the website https://reagents.alfa-chemistry.com/proteomic-products.html to learn more about Alfa Chemistry’s offering of proteomic products and other biological reagents.
About
Having served the scientific community for over a decade, Alfa Chemistry is famed for its adherence to quality and innovation, which is proved by the rigorous quality control measures implemented throughout the manufacturing process. The company has solidified its position as a leading provider of innovative solutions for life science research, providing a series of biological reagents, including DNA markers, protein markers, pre-cast protein gels, nucleic acid purification systems, PCR reagents and more.
Tylor Keller
Alfa Chemistry
+1 5167346573
support@alfa-chemistry.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn