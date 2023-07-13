Gastonia Honey Hunters to Honor Basketball Legends Phil Ford and Ivory Latta
GASTONIA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gastonia Honey Hunters, a Major League affiliated team in the Atlantic League, are proud to announce that they will be honoring Carolina basketball legends Phil Ford and Ivory Latta during their home game against the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The game will take place at Caromont Health Park in Gastonia, NC, with tip-off scheduled for 3:35 PM Eastern Standard Time.
Phil Ford and Ivory Latta are both esteemed point guards who had illustrious basketball careers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Ford, an Olympic gold medalist and NBA veteran, achieved remarkable success on the court. Latta, recognized as the ESPN National Collegiate Player of the Year, went on to become an NBA All-Star. Moreover, both Ford and Latta served as assistant basketball coaches at the University of North Carolina, contributing to the development of future generations of athletes. Their contributions extend beyond sports, as they have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving the North Carolina civic and sports communities.
As an organization deeply rooted in the Carolinas, the Gastonia Honey Hunters are honored to celebrate individuals who have displayed excellence in their sports careers while making significant contributions to the local community. The Honey Hunters play their home games at Caromont Health Park in Gastonia, a facility that holds a special place in the region's rich sports history.
Brandon Bellamy, the sole Black majority owner in baseball and owner of the Gastonia Honey Hunters, expressed his gratitude for being part of the thriving sports heritage in the Carolinas. He stated, "The Honey Hunters remain committed to recognizing those who have excelled and contributed to sports excellence in the Carolina community. We are proud to pay tribute to Phil Ford and Ivory Latta, whose accomplishments have left an indelible mark on our local sports landscape."
Ken Harris, a Charlotte attorney who advises the Honey Hunters and is an alumnus of the University of North Carolina, acknowledged the iconic status of Phil and Ivory within the Carolinas sports community. Harris stated, "Phil and Ivory are true Carolina sports icons, and their legacy extends far beyond their remarkable athletic achievements. They have both dedicated themselves to uplifting the Carolina community, and we are thrilled to honor them as part of the Carolinas sports family."
The Gastonia Honey Hunters invite fans and media alike to join them in celebrating the outstanding careers and community contributions of Phil Ford and Ivory Latta during the game on Sunday, July 16.
For more information about the team and upcoming events, please visit their official website at https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/.
About the Team
The Gastonia Honey Hunters are a professional baseball team based in Gastonia, North Carolina. The team plays in the South Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a "partner league" of Major League Baseball, at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Tiffany Parker
Phil Ford and Ivory Latta are both esteemed point guards who had illustrious basketball careers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Ford, an Olympic gold medalist and NBA veteran, achieved remarkable success on the court. Latta, recognized as the ESPN National Collegiate Player of the Year, went on to become an NBA All-Star. Moreover, both Ford and Latta served as assistant basketball coaches at the University of North Carolina, contributing to the development of future generations of athletes. Their contributions extend beyond sports, as they have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving the North Carolina civic and sports communities.
As an organization deeply rooted in the Carolinas, the Gastonia Honey Hunters are honored to celebrate individuals who have displayed excellence in their sports careers while making significant contributions to the local community. The Honey Hunters play their home games at Caromont Health Park in Gastonia, a facility that holds a special place in the region's rich sports history.
Brandon Bellamy, the sole Black majority owner in baseball and owner of the Gastonia Honey Hunters, expressed his gratitude for being part of the thriving sports heritage in the Carolinas. He stated, "The Honey Hunters remain committed to recognizing those who have excelled and contributed to sports excellence in the Carolina community. We are proud to pay tribute to Phil Ford and Ivory Latta, whose accomplishments have left an indelible mark on our local sports landscape."
Ken Harris, a Charlotte attorney who advises the Honey Hunters and is an alumnus of the University of North Carolina, acknowledged the iconic status of Phil and Ivory within the Carolinas sports community. Harris stated, "Phil and Ivory are true Carolina sports icons, and their legacy extends far beyond their remarkable athletic achievements. They have both dedicated themselves to uplifting the Carolina community, and we are thrilled to honor them as part of the Carolinas sports family."
The Gastonia Honey Hunters invite fans and media alike to join them in celebrating the outstanding careers and community contributions of Phil Ford and Ivory Latta during the game on Sunday, July 16.
For more information about the team and upcoming events, please visit their official website at https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/.
About the Team
The Gastonia Honey Hunters are a professional baseball team based in Gastonia, North Carolina. The team plays in the South Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a "partner league" of Major League Baseball, at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Tiffany Parker
Gastonia Honey Hunters
tiffanyparkerpr@gmail.com