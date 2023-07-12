Submit Release
DAVOS ALZHEIMER’S COLLABORATIVE SHARES ADVANCEMENT OF PREPARING HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS AND INCLUSIVE RESEARCH AT THE 2023 AAIC

Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) Experts Offer the Following Presentations at AAIC 2023

New York, NY, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • DAC Healthcare System Preparedness poster presentations geared for timely detection from mobilizing community workers, adding pharmacies to the front lines of care, deploying health tech tools, adapting healthcare systems to enable timely detection of Alzheimer’s (click here).
  • DAC’s Rhoda Au leads a panel discussion: Enabling Cognitive Assessment at the Global Level: Overview of the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Global Cohort Development program:
  • Transforming cognitive frailty into later-life self-sufficiency (AGELESS) using digital phenotyping in Malaysia – Roshaslina Rosli, Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
  • NIMR Africa work: filling the major data gap of dementia/Alzheimer’s as a life course disease; how Africa can lead on this front – Rhoda Au, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative.
  • How Alzheimer’s Affects our Hispanic Communities— Jessica Cantu, El Faro Health and Therapeutics, Rio Grande City, US.
  • DAC Global Cohort Development Program presents the following poster presentations:
  • Realizing the Representative Reach: How Digital is Enabling Engagement of Hispanic Participants from a Semi Rural County in the United States.
  • Digital Cognitive Phenotyping using a Smartphone App Among Community-Dwelling Older Malaysians in the Transforming Cognitive Frailty in Later-Life Self-Sufficiency (AGELESS) Study
  • Implementation of a smartphone application for precision brain health assessment in a rural low socioeconomic setting: The Bogalusa Heart Study.
  • DAC’s Drew Holzapfel chairs the Prothena symposium, “The Voice of the Patient with Alzheimer’s Disease, to discuss the impact of new treatments in addressing the unmet needs of those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease on Thursday, July 19 at 5:45pm.
  • DAC Founder George Vradenburg and EVP Vaibhav Narayan available to brief on building a cohort of one million to diversify clinical research, including: a first-ever technology-enabled dementia study in E. Africa; a new project to leverage an eye tracking assessment and other novel technologies to identify people at risk of dementia in the Amazonian region of Latin America; access to blood samples from patients with longitudinal data in East Asia and Central Americas; and, a transnational data mining program incl. the Caribbean and S. Asia. All will be shared with researchers globally through the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative platform.
  • Bridging the GapThe Global CEO Initiative Workgroup for Adoption of Alzheimer’s Disease Blood-Based Biomarkers in Clinical Practice on July 18, at RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, Hall 1, Poster Number: P3-841.

The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) is a global effort to spark genuine collaboration among scientists, healthcare providers, government health ministers, philanthropists, and corporate leaders, to speed innovation and stop Alzheimer’s disease. Launched at the World Economic Forum’s 2021 meeting on The Davos Agenda, the Collaborative is committed to a new vision for a collective global response against the challenges Alzheimer’s presents to patients, caregivers and healthcare systems


Susan Oliver
Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative
703-216-4078
soliver@highlanterngroup.com

