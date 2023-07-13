INDIE AUTHOR CHRONICLES HIS JOURNEY WITH RARE DISEASES IN HIS NEW MEMOIR, “HOW WOULD YOU COPE WITH THIS?”
Author Wayne Ramsay offers readers an enthralling account of determination and fealty in the face of trialsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Myositis Association Australia, Inclusion-Body Myositis (IBM) is a rare disease wherein inflammatory cells invade muscle tissues causing gradual muscle weakness, affecting only 3 to 4 people in every 100,000 people over 50 years old. Author Wayne Ramsay chronicles his experience with this incurable condition in his heartrending memoir entitled, How Would You Cope With This?.
The book details how Wayne and his wife, Jeanette, braved and stood tall in the face of the trials that came their way. After his diagnosis with IBM in 2019, the couple is confronted with Jeanette’s plight which would soon be revealed to be Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Challenged by these trying circumstances, the husband and wife demonstrate their enduring resilience, fortitude, and love for one another.
“A compelling testament to the human spirit and the power of resilience!” an Amazon reader shares in her review. The book's poignant and honest storytelling offers a contemplative insight into the mental and physical health struggles being presented while also drawing its audience into a rollercoaster ride of emotions.
Born in Melbourne, Australia in 1946, Wayne Ramsay served in the Royal Australian Navy in 1963, where he met Jeanette. After suffering from somnambulism, also called “sleepwalking”, he was discharged from his service in 1967. He then pursued a career in sales and business. Now retired, he ventures writing, having published books including, “Our Dogs and Roscoe the Gold Plated Dog: The Life Story of Our Golden Retriever”.
Readers who delight in riveting memoirs with captivating and candid anecdotal will enjoy Wayne Ramsay’s How Would You Cope With This? Available for purchase in paperback and digital format on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers.
