LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- April 8th of 2023 marked the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso , and the year is set to become a worldwide celebration of his work and enduring artistic legacy. Museums, galleries, and cultural institutions across Europe and North America will host approximately fifty exhibitions and events paying homage to Picasso's contributions. Among the notable events is the Center for Picasso Studies opening at the Musée National Picasso in Paris, housed within the historic spaces of the renovated Hôtel de Rohan.The commemorations of Picasso's anniversary aim to shed light on the artistic influences that shaped his evolving style. Through his profound understanding of masters such as El Greco, Goya, Velázquez, and Poussin, and his dialogues with contemporaries like Joan Mirò and Henry Matisse, Picasso's legacy and artistic influence on younger generations of artists will be explored.Undoubtedly, Picasso's impact on twentieth-century art is immeasurable. He revolutionized the art world with the invention of Cubism, which inspired abstractionists like Mondrian and Kandinsky. His pioneering work in collage and assemblage also opened new avenues for artists such as Duchamp and Warhol, who owe a great debt to Picasso regarding artistic freedom and the development of their own personas.Picasso's masterpiece, Guernica, shocked the art world with its unprecedented use of black and white, contrasting his mastery of color. This bold move deeply influenced artists like Pierre Soulages, Jean Dubuffet, and the Abstract Expressionists, who drew inspiration from flat patterns' emotional and dramatic use. Picasso's return to figuration also marked a revolutionary style that profoundly impacted young artists like Alex Katz and Roy Lichtenstein.Constantin Brancusi's description of Picasso as "a cannibal who consumed the energy of others" seems fitting. This characteristic is evident not only in his relationships with muses like Marie-Therese Walter and Dora Maar but also in his reinterpretations and tributes to old masters such as Delacroix, Velázquez, Manet, and Poussin.With a multitude of tributes taking place, here are some must-see exhibitions:"Picasso Celebration, the Collection in a New Light" at the Picasso National Museum, Paris: This exhibition, running until August 27, combines masterpieces from the permanent collection with creations by contemporary artists worldwide."Picasso, 2023 Drawings" at the Centre Pompidou, Paris: With over 2,000 drawings and engravings, this exhibition offers an immersive journey through Picasso's creative process, spanning from his youthful studies to his final works."Picasso 1906: The Great Transformation" at the Reina Sofía Museum, Madrid: This Spanish museum, home to the iconic Guernica, revisits the pivotal year of 1906 when Picasso embarked on his "great transformation" and entered the modern era."Picasso 1969-1972: the end of the Beginning" at the Picasso Museum of Antibes: From April 8 to June 25, 2023, visitors can explore the exuberance of Picasso's last paintings and witness the artist's extraordinary creative power at the Château Grimaldi."Loving Picasso" at the Opera Gallery in Madrid: This tribute exhibition showcases renowned artists' interpretations and perspectives on Picasso, offering a unique insight into his enduring influence.In this article , Stanislav Kondrashov has provided insights and reflections on Picasso's legacy. His analysis explores Picasso's artistic journey and his profound impact on the art world.This year's celebrations will serve as a testament to Picasso's enduring influence and his pivotal role in shaping the course of modern art, according to Stanislav Kondrashov. The exhibitions and tributes will undoubtedly provide a captivating experience for art enthusiasts and serve as a reminder of Picasso's extraordinary contributions to the world of art.Stanislav is a world traveler who appreciates every location's natural wonders. In his travels, Stanislav refined his interests and learned about his passions: architecture, art, history, and local cuisines. Stanislav values connection- both familial and civic. He does philanthropic work discreetly, giving back to his community and supporting causes close to his heart.

