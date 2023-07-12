When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 11, 2023 FDA Publish Date: July 12, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Prepared Food

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk and egg allergens Company Name: Braga Fresh Brand Name: Brand Name(s) 365 By Whole Foods Market Product Description: Product Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen - milk and egg

Company Announcement

Soledad, Calif. – July 11, 2023 – Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz bag purchased from Whole Foods Markets stores.

The product is being recalled because it contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in undeclared milk and egg that was not listed on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product, 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Salad Kits were sold in bags from refrigerated display cases in the Produce department at Whole Foods Market stores throughout the United States and can be identified by having both a UPC code 9948246932 with Best if Used By Date 7/16/23 and Lot Code: BFFS179A2 (see example image.) All affected products have been removed from store shelves.

All other Braga Fresh and 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits are properly labeled, and no other products are included. No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it. The affected products can be identified by the following information:

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit Bag

Store: Whole Foods Market

Product UPC Code: 9948246932

Lot Code: BFFS179A2 • Best If Used By Date: 7/16/23 • Pack Size: 12 OZ.

Dates Purchased: 6/28/23 – 7/10/23

Consumers: Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.