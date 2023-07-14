ette Hotel Orlando Featured by The Luxe List

Courtesy of ette Hotel

'Minimalist Luxury, Genius Gastronomy Exemplifies ette Hotel Orlando,' Editor Says

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxe List—an editorial and broadcast platform revered for its travel, dining and brand reviews and guides—today announced it has published a spotlight editorial feature on ette Hotel Orlando. Following is an excerpt of the story that may be read in full at www.TheLuxeList.com:

Minimalist Luxury, Genius Gastronomy Exemplifies ette Hotel Orlando

The ette Hotel Orlando is a sophisticated wellness property nestled in the heart of one of the world's most enchanting vacation destinations. Renowned for its impeccable service, sumptuous accommodations and consummate amenities, this exquisite boutique hotel offers discerning travelers a distinctive, wellness-oriented stay in O-Town—America’s leading tourism destination attracting around 60 million visitors to this storied city every year. From its meticulously designed interiors, to guest rooms and suites rife with creature comforts, to gourmet dining to-die-for, the ette Hotel promises a delightful journey into the lap of minimalist luxury.

Location. Location. Location.

The ette Hotel Orlando enjoys prime positioning in town, offering convenient access to some of Orlando's most popular attractions. From world-renowned theme parks, to upscale shopping destinations and cultural landmarks, guests can easily explore and experience the magic of this vibrant city. Whether it's a family seeking an upscale retreat after a thrilling day at the parks, a romantic getaway for couples wanting to get away and have an elevated experience or business travelers looking to entertain themselves and others, the hotel's concierge service can assist in curating a tailored itinerary to make the most of each guest's visit.

Supreme Sophistication

The moment guests step into the ette Hotel Orlando, they are greeted by a refined ambiance that exudes sophistication and elegance. It becomes well apparent that every aspect of the hotel's design has been carefully curated to create a seamless blend of minimalist, contemporary style and timeless luxury. The lobby, adorned with plush furnishings, a fragrance bar and tasteful artwork, duly sets the tone for the greatness that awaits within.

The ette Hotel Orlando offers a range of minimalist, yet opulent, accommodations that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its guests. Lavish bedding, thoughtful décor, state-of-the-art A/V technology, artwork and stylish furnishings are just some of the features that elevate the hotel's 126 guest rooms and suites to uncompromised levels of sophistication. Each space offers a cozy respite from the hustle and bustle of theme parks. Those for whom self-care doesn’t take a vacation, ette’s Wellness Suites are replete with a Technogym bench with free weights and a Peloton bike to help keep health goals on track.

Gastronomic Dining Experiences

Culinary delights abound at the ette Hotel Orlando, where guests can indulge in a range of gastronomic experiences courtesy of Michelin Star Chef Akira Back, who helms both on-property restaurants: Salt & the Cellar and LIPA Rooftop. Each exceptional in their own right, patrons enjoy a unique ambiance and innovative menus crafted with the finest ingredients. From gourmet fine dining demonstrating culinary ingenuity to casual al fresco options, guests can savor delectable cuisine ranging from international flavors to local delicacies that are all conceived by this world-class chef who prides himself on delivering truly unforgettable culinary experiences.

Depending on their mood, guests may choose to dine in the main floor’s velvet lined, hand-chiseled Sentient seats, or settle around the electrifying mixology bar at the Salt & the Cellar by Akira Back. This signature ette dining experience serves breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. Here, modern Asian inventiveness embraces—and breathes new life into—traditional Mediterranean cuisine, blending both into a symphony of flavor to delight the most discriminating of palates.

Alternatively, guests may ascend to the sixth floor rooftop, where Chef Back has conceptualized LIPA—the creative crossroad of old- and new-world Asian haute cuisine. Warm, welcoming and fashionably trendy, LIPA boats a perfectly calibrated chic and relaxed atmosphere proffering amazing city views.

Having gained international recognition for his innovative cuisine and bold flavors, at ette Chef Back continues to push culinary boundaries. Both restaurants exemplify the extent to which he continues to innovate modern cuisine, earning him a place among the world’s most respected chefs.

