Foundation for a Drug-Free World joins Beat the Streets festival to educate the community on dangers of drugs
Beat the Streets participants, Thalia Ghiglia from Foundation for a Drug-Free World and Daron Newburn from Community College Prep
Drug-Free World provides materials for free in 22 languages. The Truth About Drugs is a series of fourteen illustrated drug information booklets containing facts about the most commonly abused drugs.
At Beat the Streets kick-off event for the summer, drug education was made available to community members from around the nation’s capital to raise awareness.
Our goal is to educate children and their families on drugs because education is the key to prevention.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The kickoff event for Washington, DC's Beat the Streets was held this past week with Foundation for a Drug-Free World participating through its drug education materials and informative answers to questions on dangerous drugs. Beat the Streets is a traveling community festival put on by the DC police department every week throughout the summer to engage community members. It is done through a partnership between the Metropolitan Police Department, local social service agencies and community organizations.
According to DC.Gov, "Community members of all ages enjoy musical performances from local bands and artists, as well as a street festival-like environment with local vendors and literature distributed by local social service agencies. This is an opportunity for members of the community to experience the lighter side of the police department while enjoying dancing, free food and fun." Despite the 90-degree weather, people came out and enjoyed their time and showed support for their community and local police department.
“Our goal is to educate children and their families on drugs because education is the key to prevention,” explained Thalia Ghiglia faith liaison for Foundation for a Drug-Free World. “We reach the community throughout Washington, DC, by holding booths and participating in local community events and festivals as well as delivering seminars in schools, camps, and other educational group settings.”
Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. The Truth About Drugs is their literature series created to inform about the most commonly abused drugs. These include fourteen illustrated drug information booklets containing facts, and written in a way that is easy for young people and adults to understand. In addition, it is available in 22 languages and can be accessed online on their website.
It is an important time, more than ever, to educate our youth on the dangers of drugs, and it starts with going out in our communities and talking with people about it. It begins with education and a willingness to confront the facts head-on. If we do this, then we have a chance to get kids well-informed so they avoid making a decision that could cost them their lives and bring hurt and pain to their families and loved ones.
According to the foundation, "The best solution is to reach young people with effective, fact-based drug education—before they start experimenting with drugs. Tweens, teens and young adults who know the facts about drugs are much less likely to start using them. To get involved, you can join a chapter, start an online class, or order materials to disseminate or use in an educational setting."
In addition, Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides powerful PSAs which are videos exposing the truth about drugs. There are sixteen anti-drug public service announcements that can be watched at www.drugfreeworld.org. The PSAs serve as powerful openers for drug education presentations, as well as the perfect introduction to the foundation’s series of factual and compelling drug education booklets. This combination has proven to be an effective way to get students interested in learning the truth about drugs and, more importantly, gives them the information they need to make an informed decision to remain drug-free.
Through a worldwide network of volunteers, 50 million drug prevention booklets have been distributed, tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries and Truth About Drugs public service announcements have been aired on more than 500 television stations. These materials and activities have helped people around the world learn about the destructive side effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves to not use them.
