U.S. Navy One Ounce Silver Medal Sets Sail on July 17

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for the U.S. Navy One Ounce Silver Medal on July 17 at noon EDT. The medal is part of the United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program, which honors the proud history and unique traditions of each branch of the Armed Forces.

Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Navy. The obverse (heads) depicts the U. S. Navy destroyer John Paul Jones cutting through the water while the U.S.S. Constitution sails behind it. An F-18 Hornet formation flies by, leaving smoke trails in the sky, paying honor to both ships. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES NAVY” and “DON'T GIVE UP THE SHIP,” the latter spoken by mortally wounded Commander James Lawrence to his crew on the U.S.S. Chesapeake during the War of 1812. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Donna Weaver created the design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Jay M. Kushwara.

The reverse (tails) features a line of sailors manning the rail while the American flag flies in the background. The inscriptions are the Navy's core values, “HONOR,” “COURAGE,” and “COMMITMENT.” AIP Designer Steve Ferris created the design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

One ounce medals in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program are 1.598 inches in diameter and are struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. Each medal is encapsulated and comes with the Mint’s certificate of authenticity.

The U.S. Navy One Ounce Silver Medal is priced at $75. To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/armed-forces-1-ounce-silver-medal-us-navy-SNV1.html (product code SNV1). To view the Mint’s complete portfolio of medals, please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/medals/.

The Armed Forces Medals are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. Visit the website for details.

These products are also available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Anticipated future releases in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program include one ounce medals honoring the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Space Force.

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of July 17, 2023, at noon EDT.

