Press Releases

07/12/2023

Connecticut State Department of Education Announces Connecticut PK-12 School Staff Appreciation with a Digital Backpack of Discounts​

(Hartford, CT) - The Connecticut State Department of Education is pleased to announce a special PK-12 school staff appreciation opportunity in collaboration with local businesses and partner state agencies. This promotion will begin today and continue through August 31, 2023. This promotion includes a Digital Backpack with discounts to local Connecticut businesses that have opted-in to provide discounts to school staff.

These discounts will be made available to all school and district staff working with students from PK-12th grade who hold a valid school or employer identification card. Eligible public and private school staff including bus drivers, paraprofessionals, administrators, school nurses, teachers, adult education staff, school nutrition staff, school counselors, school psychologists, custodians, and everyone who plays a part in the school ecosystem.

"Connecticut takes great pride in the exceptional educators and school professionals within our state. The Digital Backpack initiative is a wonderful way to express our heartfelt appreciation for their invaluable contributions and the countless opportunities they provide to our youngest residents," said Governor Ned Lamont.

"Our teachers and school staff go above and beyond their role as educators. They play an active part in our students' lives, offering unwavering support and guidance both inside and outside the classroom," said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. "Connecticut boasts some of the finest public schools in the nation, and this Digital Backpack initiative serves as a meaningful gesture to give back to our teachers and school staff, recognizing their incredible dedication and outstanding work."

"The unwavering commitment demonstrated by our school staff throughout the school year is truly commendable," added Education Commissioner Russell-Tucker. "This initiative allows our school staff to enjoy the featured, well-deserved promotions and discounts during the remaining summer weeks before the commencement of the next school year. We extend our sincere appreciation to the local businesses in Connecticut for their participation in this meaningful initiative."

Additionally, this Digital Backpack highlights existing promotions at state parks, including free entry and parking for Connecticut registered vehicles in Connecticut’s 110 state parks and 32 state forests through the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s (DEEP) Passport to the Parks program. Free transportation to several state parks and beaches during the summer months is also available through ParkConneCT, a collaboration between DEEP and the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Additional promotions will be added throughout the summer; If you are a business interested in participating please fill out the Digital Backpack Interest Form.

###