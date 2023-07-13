ANGEL INVESTOR AND RISK LEADER ANAND THANGARAJU AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Anand brings both an entrepreneurial and engineering mindset to risk management, investing, and risk governance, and the governance of risk-taking is essential in the world where he works.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Anand Thangaraju of Mountain View, California, in the United States.
Anand is a member of the Angel Squad Hustle Fund, focused on seed investments in fast-growing start-ups. He is the former Senior Director of Non-Financial Risk for Silicon Valley Bank, overseeing risk and regulatory engagement focused on non-financial risks. He served as an Advisor to multiple start-ups, providing seed funding and guidance in the Fintech, Risktech, and Climatetech arenas. Past experience includes work with JP Morgan Chase & Co., Standard Chartered Bank, Tata Group, Cognizant, and EY. Anand earned his MBA for the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and a BS in Electrical, Electronics, and Communication Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University.
"Anand brings both an entrepreneurial and engineering mindset to risk management, investing, and risk governance," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are pleased he has completed our program, as the governance of risk-taking is essential in the world where he works."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I am so glad that I discovered the DCRO Institute to further my board journey," said Mr. Thangaraju. "I am part of many Risk trade organizations, but I couldn't find sufficient materials on corporate risk governance targeted towards the independent board director. I learned so much from the lectures and additional readings, and I am sure these materials will come in handy for any board situation you would imagine," he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program