Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,973 in the last 365 days.

CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $0.11 per share quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the Company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

Contact:
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397


Primary Logo

You just read:

CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more