BOOKSIDE PRESS AUTHORS ACHIEVE REMARKABLE SUCCESS AT THE PACIFIC BOOK AWARDS 2023, SHOWCASING LITERARY EXCELLENCE
Several authors from the self-publishing company shine bright as winners and finalists in prestigious literary showdownTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bookside Press, a hybrid marketing and self-publishing company dedicated to discovering and nurturing exceptional literary talent, proudly announces the resounding triumph of its authors at the esteemed Pacific Book Awards 2023. This prestigious recognition underscores Bookside Press' commitment to promoting outstanding literature and highlights the exceptional creative abilities of their talented writers.
The Pacific Book Awards, organized by Pacific Book Review, stand as a beacon for literary excellence, attracting submissions from around the world across various genres. Renowned for its stringent evaluation process, the contest recognizes books that exhibit exceptional writing style, captivating storytelling, and overall presentation. Bookside Press’ authors have proved their mettle in this highly competitive arena, emerging as winners and finalists.
Larry Banta, MD, an esteemed author under the Bookside Press banner, emerged as a deserving winner in the Parenting & Family category with his enlightening book, Help for the Hurting Child. Banta’s compassionate exploration of the ways to guide and assist people that are caring for children who are unable to be with their parents struck a chord with readers and judges alike, earning him this prestigious accolade.
In the Travel category, Carl R. Brush captivated readers with his enthralling work, Bonita, and claimed the top honor. Brush's ability to transport readers to enchanting adventures through vivid prose showcases his exceptional talent for weaving page-turning narratives. Bonita is a testament to Brush's remarkable ability to immerse readers in a world brimming with cultural richness and transformative experiences in a journey of self-discovery.
The achievements of Bookside Press authors extend beyond the winners' circle, with several securing coveted finalist positions in their respective categories. Sammy Levitt's thrilling adventure tale, Ben's, captivated readers and secured a place as a finalist in the Adventure category. Rachel G. Carrington's poignant coming-of-age memoir, The Early Years, delved deep into personal experiences, resonating with readers and earning her a spot among the finalists in the Memoir category.
Shirley Howard's inspirational book, Every Day with Jesus: God Loves and Cares for You, also became a finalist in the Spirituality category, offering solace and guidance to those seeking spiritual enlightenment through daily journals. Additionally, George Davis' insightful book, Bipolar Heaven and Hell, emerged as a finalist in the Self-Help category, providing valuable support and understanding to individuals navigating the complexities of mental health.
Bookside Press also extends its heartfelt congratulations to the following winners and finalists:
1. Luisa Mirella Plancher — The Strength of the Nation | Winner, Religious Category
2. Harvey Goldstein — Business Finance Was Never This Easy | Winner, Business Category
3. John Husher — Life and Death | Winner, Non-Fiction Science Category
4. John Husher — The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country | Winner, Fantasy Category
Being a symbol of excellence, garnering a Pacific Book Award recognition unlocks unparalleled benefits for authors. Winners and finalists gain national media exposure, prominent display on Pacific Book Review’s website, custom award seals for marketing materials, enhanced sales prospects, and announcements to industry professionals, creating a pathway to success.
As the Pacific Book Awards continues to champion literary excellence, the triumphs of Bookside Press authors serve as an inspiration to aspiring writers and readers worldwide. Their exceptional storytelling, thought-provoking themes, and unwavering passion for their craft elevate the literary world, leaving an enduring impact on readers' hearts and minds.
Readers are encouraged to experience the captivating works of the Pacific Book Awards 2023 winners and finalists by purchasing copies of their books. To support these talented authors and embark on a literary journey, visit Bookside Press' website or explore their books on Amazon. Discover the depth and richness of their storytelling and experience the magic that these exceptional authors bring to the page.
