State Legislators Park Remote Criminal Proceedings Bills

(Subscription required) The authors of two competing bills that would extend the use of remote technology in criminal matters have pulled their legislation in hopes of reaching a compromise before the Legislature recesses this fall. Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, D-San Diego, and Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Santa Ana, will work with representatives of court workers, the judiciary and lawyers on revised language during the legislative summer break that starts next week.
