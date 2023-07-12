OpenExO to Showcase Exponential Thinking at the Festival of Consciousness in Barcelona
OpenExO will be hosting the Abundance Dome, a dedicated space for exploring the potential of exponential thinking and its impact on our world in Barcelona.
We are thrilled to be part of the Festival of Consciousness, it provides a platform for individuals and organizations to explore new possibilities and embrace a mindset of abundance and innovation.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenExO, the global platform and ecosystem for exponential transformation, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Festival of Consciousness in Barcelona. OpenExO will be hosting the Abundance Dome, a dedicated space for exploring the potential of exponential thinking and its impact on our world. The festival will take place on the 15th and 16th of July 2023.
Exponential Transformation is the next level beyond Digital Transformation. Digital Transformation refers to the process of integrating digital technologies into various aspects of a business or organization to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer experience. Whereas, Exponential Transformation goes beyond the adoption of digital technologies and focuses on leveraging exponential technologies and principles to drive significant growth, innovation, and impact.
The Abundance Dome, curated by OpenExO and InkTalks, will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the concepts and principles of exponential organizations and abundance thinking and living. There will be interactive workshops and discussions welcoming for beginners and advanced practitioners. Participants will gain insights into the transformative power of exponential thinking. Workshops such as finding your purpose with Suman Sasmal to Storytelling for the Future by Lakshmi Pratury and more will help participants build an exponential mindset.
Salim Ismail, renowned author and co-founder of OpenExO, will take the stage to share his expertise on the exponential world and present his latest book, “Exponential Organizations 2.0 | The New Playbook for 10x Growth & Impact.” Salim’s keynote speech promises to inspire and enlighten the audience, offering valuable insights into the future of organizations and the opportunities presented by exponential technologies. “We are thrilled to be part of the Festival of Consciousness and to showcase the potential of exponential thinking,” said Salim Ismail. “This event provides a platform for individuals and organizations to explore new possibilities and embrace a mindset of abundance and innovation.”
The Festival of Consciousness brings together thought leaders, change-makers, and conscious individuals from across the world to foster dialogue, collaboration, and personal growth. The event features a diverse range of speakers, workshops, and activities focused on topics such as sustainability, well-being, and conscious entrepreneurship. OpenExO’s participation in the Festival of Consciousness reflects its commitment to driving positive change and empowering individuals and organizations to thrive in an exponential world.
The Abundance Dome and Salim Ismail’s keynote speech, will inspire attendees to embrace exponential thinking, leverage technology, and create a future of abundance and impact. Attendees will get the opportunity to join the OpenExO Community Platform and gain online access to the living Exponential Organizations 2.0 Book and the companion AI Chatbot with complementary Basic membership. The OpenExO Platform allows individuals and organizations to go beyond digital transformation and leverage Exponential Transformation no matter the circumstance. For more information about the OpenExO membership tiers, please visit our ExO Pass Page.
About OpenExO: OpenExO is a global transformation platform and community of 30,433+ change makers that help organizations, institutions, and individuals navigate the world of exponential technologies and embrace the opportunities they offer. OpenExO provides a range of tools, methodologies, and resources to support organizations in their journey to becoming agile, innovative, and future-proof. With a network of people, coaches, consultants, and organizations, OpenExO empowers transformation and growth so we can all thrive in the digital age.
