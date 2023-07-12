Nearby AS Launches Innovative App, Connecting with New Friends and Strengthening Bonds

The app to find friends has already welcomed more than 50,000+ new users since its inception.

TONSBERG, NORWAY, July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Nearby AS, a leading technology company specializing in social networking applications, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated app to find friends , Nearby. Designed to facilitate new friends and strengthen existing relationships through engaging events and activities, Nearby has already garnered significant attention during its test phase, attracting over 50,000 enthusiastic users.With the modern world becoming increasingly disconnected, Nearby offers a refreshing solution to bring people together and find friends in a meaningful way. The app's innovative features empower users to expand their social circles, connect with like-minded individuals, and create lasting memories with new friends through a diverse range of events and activities."We are thrilled to introduce Nearby app for making friends to the world," says Eirik Larsen, CEO of Nearby AS. "Our team has put in tremendous effort to develop an application that not only meets the demands of today's fast-paced society but also fosters genuine human connections. We believe Nearby will revolutionize the way people make friends and build stronger relationships."The Nearby find friends app boasts a multitude of features that set it apart from other social networking platforms. Users can explore a comprehensive range of events and activities tailored to their interests, ensuring there is something for everyone. Whether it's attending concerts, joining hobby groups, or discovering local cultural experiences, Nearby provides a platform for individuals to embark on new adventures together.Through the app for making friends, users can access a host of features for making friends, including:• Swipe to filter out incompatible users and find friends that have mutual interests• Map to find friends in the area• Events page to find experiences and places to meet people• News feed for preferred city• Random Chat to directly engage in conversations with other users• And much more!“Nearby creates an opportunity for people to come together, build connections, and create online friendships through a foundation of balance, confidence, and mutual respect,” Larsen states. “With the app for making friends, you can take control of your social life and make it happen on your own terms. We believe that everyone deserves the chance to find a true connection and new friends, and we're here to make that happen—one swipe at a time.”Nearby is now available for download To learn more about Nearby and its exciting features, please visit the official website at https://www.nearby.gg/ About Nearby ASNearby AS is a leading technology company headquartered in Tonsberg, Vestfold. Focused on revolutionizing social networking, Nearby app for making friends develops innovative applications that bring people together, fostering genuine connections and enhancing the quality of relationships. With the launch of the Nearby app for making friends, the company aims to empower individuals to expand their social circles, make new friends, and create lasting memories through engaging events and activities.About Eirik LarsenEirik Larsen is a seasoned entrepreneur and tech innovator with over 8 years of experience in the industry. He has a passion for creating innovative and impactful products that make a difference in people's lives and it is this drive that has led him to several companies. Born with an entrepreneurial spirit, Larsen started working as a 12-year-old paper boy and at 18 years old dedicated to building businesses that have a positive impact on society. With his latest venture, Nearby, he is on a mission to make the world a more connected place and bring people closer together.