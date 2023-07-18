Mrs. Pennsylvania America Chaunice Holley to Compete for the National Crown in Las Vegas
Distinguished Actress, Advocate, Mother, Wife, Veteran Set to Shine
Actress, Advocate, Mother, Wife, Veteran and Mrs. Pennsylvania America Chaunice Holley is gearing up for Mrs. America 2023”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Pennsylvania America Chaunice Holley is gearing up for “Mrs. America 2023”, the national competition happening on August 26th at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminaries begin at 1pm with the final competition happening at 5pm PST.
— PR
A supporter for many important causes, a dedicated Wife sixteen years to an amazing and introverted veteran husband, and a Mother to one courageous nine year old daughter, Chaunice is also an accomplished and sought after actress who can currently be seen in the production “Big Miracle”. She secured manager Theresa Bastien and agent Shirley Faison from Adunni Rose Talent Agency to help her take the next steps in her acting career. You can also find Chaunice's talented daughter Madison Brielle, an actress herself, on Netflix's “Manifest”, and on “NFL+”.
Mrs. Holley is also a proud United States Air Force Retiree, Wounded Warrior, and continues to serve her beloved country as a veteran and community servant. While in the United States Air Force, Chaunice traveled the world while proudly serving our country learning new cultures, having new experiences, and celebrating an immersive world view.
For Mrs. America 2023, Chaunice is supporting the national charity Victoria's Voice Foundation. She resonates deeply with their mission, as a child of a recovering addict, herself. She also considers herself as a “nurse pain champion”, recently spearheading an incentive to ensure each patient receiving opioids have access to, and receives a Naloxone pen with their opioid prescriptions at Brooke Army Medical Center. Her work in the field is invaluable; as Chief Nursing Instructor at Lincoln Technical Institute she also proudly helps educate Pennsylvania's Licensed Practical Nurses of tomorrow.
