A book that will help kids to be more productive
Tony Azar authored a special book for kids and young ones tooTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With kids hooked on their phones and gaming consoles these days, mental and physical health issues may come upon. This book by Tony Azar, "The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly", will help parents to let their children realize that there is more to life than gadgets and technology.
The story introduces Mr. and Mrs. Bungalow Fly, who try to help a man gain back his life with a simple redirection of priorities. The man appears to overlook or ignore them, going about his usual routine and keeping busy with his gadgets, as eager as the two Bungalow Flies. Suddenly, the Flies were able to fly right through his door and help the man get up and do other things instead of just sitting on the couch with his phone.
With twenty-seven beautifully illustrated pages, "The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly" will definitely catch the eyes of the young and young at heart, and parents will also find the book helpful as an interactive activity with their kids.
This book is the perfect bedtime story for kids and an excellent storytelling book because of the moral lessons it entails and how highly relatable it is nowadays. Grab a copy of "The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly" by Tony Azar from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other online book retailers.
