National Assembly Standing Committee’s 24th session opens

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday morning started its 24th session.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said that during the session, the NA Standing Committee would give opinions on the draft Law on Road Traffic and draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety.

It is planned that the two draft laws will be submitted to the NA for debate for the first time in October.

The NA Standing Committee also approved a draft resolution on the arrangement of administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2023-30 period.

Chairman Huệ emphasised that in 2019-21, the country arranged the administrative units at district and commune levels. On this basis, the Government received many opinions and directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate with concerned ministries to prepare the draft resolution.

Regarding supervision work, the NA Standing Committee gave opinions on the initial supervision on implementing Resolution No 88/2014/QH13 and Resolution No 51/2017/QH14 related to the renovation of schools’ curriculum and textbooks.

NA Chairman Huệ said this was an important issue which received great interest from voters and people.

The supervision team worked and prepared the report. The NA Chairman and the NA Deputy Chairmen listened to the report and gave opinions twice. And this is the first official opinion of the NA Standing Committee on this content.

The supervision team will work officially with the Government and the Ministry of Education and Training before submitting to the NA Standing Committee for official supervision at its regular meeting next month.

​Also in the session, the NA Standing Committee gave opinions on the resolutions about NA deputies’ meeting with voters. In the past ten years, the actual situation and the laws have changed a lot, so the resolutions need to be adjusted accordingly.

After consideration, the committee will issue conclusions, allow amending or not amending the resolutions. If they need changing, the committee will decide how it will be corrected, and assign an agency in charge of drafting and checking them.

At the 24th session, the NA Standing Committee gave opinions on the summary of the 15th NA’s fifth session, including achievements, innovations and effectiveness, as well as lessons to be learned.

The committee also gave initial opinions on the preparation of the sixth session. Chairman Huệ asked representatives to give opinions on major issues that the NA Standing Committee needed to coordinate with the Government, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the People’s Supreme Court, and the People’s Supreme Procuracy.

The 24th session is scheduled to last two and a half days. — VNS