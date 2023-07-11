Shepparton campus redevelopment kicks off

The refurbishment of the existing campus and major building extension will improve the study experience for hundreds of local students, enabling more enrolments in areas of critical regional shortage, such as nursing, teaching and business.

Funding for this significant campus redevelopment has included a $5 million Commonwealth Government contribution, with the remaining $15 million funded by La Trobe as part of a major regional investment plan. Investment in La Trobe's regional campuses over the next five years, using both internal and external funding sources, is estimated to be around $170 million.

Expanded high-tech clinical spaces, modern study areas and a flexible space for community events will encompass the design of the campus development, while allowing floors to be added as the campus grows.

Senator for Victoria Jana Stewart said this regional investment is creating opportunities for students living in regional areas.

“The Albanese Labor Government’s $170 million regional investment is supporting keen learners living in the country to access the same high-quality education facilities as those living in more urban regions,” Senator Stewart said.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the project would further cement the University's vital role in the Shepparton community and respond to critical local workforce demands.

"Today marks a proud day in La Trobe's history and an opportunity to continue meeting the needs of regional Victoria," Professor Dewar said.

"As regional Australia continues to experience workforce shortages in areas such as health and education, our Shepparton campus extension is needed now more than ever - ensuring greater numbers of graduates go on to make a vital contribution to their local communities.

"The exciting expansion of our Shepparton campus is just one of a number of key investments over the coming five years that will further enhance our regional campuses and their contribution and impact in local communities across regional Victoria," Professor Dewar said.

The Shepparton campus redevelopment includes:

An expanded library, modern study spaces and a flexible community events and gallery space.

A doubling of the current clinical learning area where nursing students train in a simulated hospital environment.

Expanded Ngarrapna space where Indigenous students can study and access specialised support.

Workspaces for external partners to use, encouraging more industry engagement and collaboration.

Outdoor spaces for staff and students to work, study and socialise.

Image L-R: Kim O'Keefe Member for Shepparton, Vice-Chancellor John Dewar AO, Senator Jana Stewart and Shane Sali Mayor of Shepparton.

Media contact: Jess Whitty – j.whitty@latrobe.edu.au, 0481 383 817