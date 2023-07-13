Author Luisa Mirella Plancher shares her unique story about her true calling
A distant calling turned into realityTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Politics and religion usually should never be mixed as they are separate entities. But what if a faint vision from an angel finally turned into reality in politics? Author Luisa Mirella Plancher shows her readers that visions from an angel are valid and that faith in the Lord answers all worries and problems.
The Strength of the Nation by Luisa Mirella Plancher is uniquely written but still easy to understand for everyone who reads it. As patterned to the bible, Luisa Mirella Plancher divides her book into sections so that each reader can get a key point and inspiration to continuously believe in the love and power of the Lord, Jesus Christ, and accept Him as one’s savior.
Luisa Mirella Plancher is a writer at heart. She eventually moved from Italy to the United States with her loving husband, an American Citizen. Luisa has earned her degree in Political Science and has worked as a Social Worker. She shares her faith in the Lord with every reader through her writing skills.
Don’t miss the chance to get a copy of The Strength of the Nation by Luisa Mirella Plancher and discover the words of God uniquely and positively. Now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other online book retailers. Readers can also check out this YouTube video to learn more about the book:
Watch it here.
