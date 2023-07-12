H3M Environmental appoints Cam Kryway as General Manager

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H3M Environmental Ltd. (“H3M”) is happy to announce the appointment of Cam Kryway as General Manager. Cam boasts extensive experience leading, coaching, and guiding large teams. Alongside his wealth of expertise in team management, he possesses strong business acumen, working with several agile and rapidly growing businesses over the last 20 years. All of which are characteristics within which H3M finds itself today.



H3M has seen unprecedented growth over the last 18 months across each of our service lines, planning, permitting, reclamation and remediation, archaeology, and environmental drilling and with this, we needed to strengthen our leadership team. “Bringing on Cam will allow the operations side of our business and service line managers to get the necessary support they need to ensure continued sustainable growth,” said Nick Gautreau, H3M’s Vice President. “As we continue to evolve as an organization, we will inevitably have growing pains that we need to overcome, and Cam will be directly accountable for supporting these. We have built an incredibly strong foundation over the last five years, and we are excited to tackle the next five,” he added.

“I am honored to be joining H3M at this stage of their growth journey. The company has built an incredible foundation and has a strong culture with extremely dedicated, passionate, and hardworking teammates. I look forward to working alongside all of them,” said Cam.

Prior to joining H3M, Cam held a variety of senior roles focused on marketing, sales, operations, and business development across several sectors. Most recently, Cam held the role of Senior Account Manager at Titan Energy Services. A leader in providing water and fluids management solutions to the oil and gas industry. He also spent over a decade at West Canadian Digital Imaging (“WCD”) as a Director and Senior Account Executive. At WCB he was responsible for the growth and expansion of the company’s oil and gas client portfolio with a focus on managed services and information management.

His experience brings no shortage of problem-solving, team dynamics, growth, and leadership skills. In his role, Cam will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing H3M’s operation strategies, ensuring seamless and efficient project execution, elevating our client servicing model, improving resource utilization, and supporting the continued growth of H3M. He will work directly with the leaders of our service lines to create efficiencies and support the ongoing growth toward H3M’s mission. Cam will also be responsible for the continued evolution of H3M’s strong culture, collaborative approach, and the fostering of our team-focused environment.

“We are proud to continue building a team that possesses strong environmental expertise, process improvement, and financial knowledge while continuing to focus on the success of our leadership. Cam’s unique skill set, which includes process improvement, operations, business optimization, team leadership, sales, and marketing proficiency, was strategically sourced to support and grow the foundation of H3M’s reputation for quality and experience long-term,” said Doug Bedard, Director of H3M. “We are committed to fostering a culture that empowers our teammates to grow alongside our expanding business. Our dedication lies in creating a collaborative environment where our team is not only encouraged to work together but also inspired to challenge themselves professionally,” he added.

About H3M Environmental

Operating across western Canada, H3M Environmental employs 95 teammates, with offices in Calgary, Grande Prairie, Fort St. John, and Vancouver, providing environmental, archaeology, and regulatory expertise. H3M supports clients in the upstream and midstream oil and gas, municipal, renewables, utilities, forestry, and commercial/industrial sectors, as well as indigenous partners. As a full-scale service provider, H3M delivers archaeology, pre-construction planning, applications and permitting, biophysical assessments, construction monitoring, post-construction restoration, reclamation, remediation, and environmental drilling services across these sectors.

Media Relations

Filip Gigic

fgigic@h3menviro.com