Dentsply Sirona to Host Second Quarter Conference Call on August 3rd

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 am ET to review its second quarter financial results. A presentation related to the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

Conference Call / Webcast Information 

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI76464819520843688714b97d274d39e4. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solution offering, including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices, under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality, and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
VP, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com


