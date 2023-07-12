Fly Back in Time in Currey’s Aviation Book
Accounts That Blow Your Mind in “Airplane Stories and Histories”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amelia Earhert, Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers - these are just a few of the names in the aviation industry that we are familiar with. But do we know their individual contributions?
Have you heard of Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson? Maybe not.
This is why “Airplane Stories and Histories” was created - a book that recognizes the wonderful contributions of the men and women who are considered heroes in aviation history.
Penned by prolific author and Aeronautical Engineer Norman Currey, the book chronicles not only this century’s aeronautics stories but also covers two hundred years of aviation histories that are not very well known to regular readers. Because of this, it is surely a “fly back in time” experience to all readers - whether you are from the aviation industry or not.
The book also includes biggest highlights in aviation history, such as the Atlantic flights, aviation during the World War, the jet engine development, and post-war design - the book brings understandable and easy-to-read stories that will surely open up your minds about the great aviation’s history.
“My main objective was to tell these stories so that more and more people will gain an appreciation of the aeronautics industry, and who knows - there will be more young people who will take the steps of our forefathers in the industry,” Currey says.
Currey, born in Yorkshire, England, in 1926, graduated as an aeronautical engineer in 1948 and was a stress engineer on the de Havilland Comet. He went to Canada and helped design the Jetliner and Arrow. He spent 30 years at Lockheed, working in the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and special projects. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and has lectured in the U.S. and abroad. He is also the author of Aircraft Landing Gear Design: Principles and Practices, AIAA1988.
“Airplane Stories and Histories” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. You may also visit the author’s website at www.normancurrey.com.
