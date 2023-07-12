Book Makes Traditional Storytelling Come Alive
Wassmann’s Book Makes Parent-Children Bond More MemorableTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Story-telling nowadays has become virtual. Many parents prefer the digital way of engaging their children through stories. But does this make the parent-children bond tighter and more memorable? Definitely not. With the dangers of the internet for children, it gives us more reasons to do storytelling the traditional way.
This is why Marilyn Wassman wrote a book “What the Wind Blew In” which features 6 incredible stories that bring fun and laughter to children and parents. Plus, the book is written in poetry form with artworks from the author herself.
Since the book contains short stories the reading time is shorter but never boring. The short stories embedded in the book are: “Tiptoe Through the Toadstools”, “Ballad of the Birdhouse”, “Tale of a Tigger”, “Why Cry Butterfly?”, “Flube-A-Dube”, and “Mice Works” - all involve animals and cute stories that bring not only creativity but lessons.
Piaras, a Vine Voice Amazon reviewer, says that the book is a lovely selection of children's short stories. “The stories are whimsical and interesting, and they are written in lyrical rhyme,” Piaras says. “The stories are lovely to read out loud as you turn the pages. The artwork is noteworthy as well; the collection is remembered for its soft tones and imaginative renderings. This story collection, which contains six tales, is ideal for returning to time and again. Very pleasurable and warmly recommended,” he continues.
Wassman also features her artworks in this book which hopefully would encourage children to uncover their creative talents and skills.
Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. In 2016, she published Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family's Creative Pursuits with her husband Paul.
Readers may check her author website and other relevant information and reviews at www.marilynwassmann.com. “What the Wind Blew In” is also available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores worldwide!
