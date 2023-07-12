Exco Technologies Limited Announces Third Quarter Results on August 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the close of business on Wednesday August 2, 2023.

Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mt2o36n3 a few minutes before the event. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI566bcaba59cd4badab4493a96847b1f8 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on August 3, 2023, an archived version will be available on the Exco website (www.excocorp.com) until August 18, 2023.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.