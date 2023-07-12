Submit Release
MassDEP Air Quality Advisory: Ozone Expected to Impact Five Southeastern Massachusetts Counties Today 

WHAT: Due to elevated levels of ozone expected in our area today, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has issued an air quality alert starting at 11 a.m. today, effective until 11 p.m., July 12, 2023, in five counties in southeastern Massachusetts. Ozone levels are expected to impact air quality today in Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, southern Bristol and southern Plymouth counties. Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to air pollution.

MassDEP advises people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

More details are available, including forecasts and real-time data, at MassDEP’s MassAir Online site here.

WHEN: Effective 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

