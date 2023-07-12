How to become an Airbnb co-host: A guide to increasing income as a host

ACR Inmobiliaria apartaments on sale in cartagena de indias Tourist apartments for digital platforms

CARTAGENA DE INDIAS, BOLIVAR, COLOMBIA, July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A very growing type of investment and business consists of buying an apartment for tourist use to offer it for rent through digital platforms such as Airbnb.Running a vacation rental can be a very profitable source of income for hosts, but it requires a great deal of effort. Managing a vacation rental involves daily responsibilities and commitments that can seem as demanding as a full-time job, especially if it's not run on a business basis.For this reason, more and more hosts are relying on the services of an Airbnb co-host to provide support and, in some cases, take over the entire vacation rental management.This guide describes how to become an Airbnb co-host, what co-hosts can do, and how much money an Airbnb co-host can earn.You may be interested: houses in Cartagena to set up hostels and rent through Airbnb What is an Airbnb co-host?An Airbnb co-host is someone who helps hosts manage their vacation rentals. This person can perform a variety of tasks, from checking in and checking out guests to coordinating the cleaning and maintenance of the property. Airbnb co-hosts may also be responsible for answering guest questions and handling any issues that may arise during the stay.How to become an Airbnb co-host?The following steps must be followed:1. Airbnb registration: The first thing is to register with Airbnb and create an account. If you already have an Airbnb account as a host or as a guest, it is possible to use the same account to become a co-host2. Define a profile: It is important to complete a profile with detailed information about the experience you have. While no previous experience is requiredto become a co-host, some experience managing vacation rentals is recommended.3. Search for hosts who need a co-host: Once the profile is complete, you can search for hosts who need a co-host. You can find hosts in the areas you want.4. Negotiate the terms of the agreement: Once a host who needs a co-host has been found, the terms of the agreement must be negotiated. The tasks that will be carried out as a co-host, the time that will be dedicated to the management of the vacation rental and the remuneration that will be received must be agreed.What can an Airbnb co-host do?An Airbnb co-host can perform a variety of tasks to help the host manage their vacation rental. Some of the more common tasks include:● Checking in and checking out guests.● Coordinate the cleaning and maintenance of the accommodation.● Respond to guests' questions and handle any issues that may arise during the stay.● ManagementHow much does an Airbnb co-host make?The compensation an Airbnb co-host receives can vary depending on the agreement you have with the host. Some co-hosts receive a percentage of the rental price, while others receive a flat fee for their services. On average, Airbnb co-hosts can earn between 10% and 20% of the rental price.Additionally, being an Airbnb co-host can be an excellent opportunity for increased income. With experience managing vacation rentals, you can co-host multiple hosts, which will significantly increase your income Benefits ofbecoming an Airbnb co-hostBeing an Airbnb co-host offers several benefits, such as:1. Additional income: As a co-host, you can increase your income without having to invest in the purchase or maintenance of a property.2. Flexibility: You can work as a co-host in a flexible way and adjust the hours according to the needs.3. Experience: Being an Airbnb co-host provides an opportunity to gain experience managing vacation rentals and improve skills in this area.4. Networking: As a co-host, you will have the opportunity to network with other hosts and guests, which can be beneficial to a career in the industry.See also: apartment projects to rent on Airbnb

