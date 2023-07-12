William Peace University Named A 2023-2024 College Of Distinction
WPU is recognized for excelling in the areas of student engagement, teaching, community, and successful outcomesRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- William Peace University (WPU) has once again been recognized for its exceptional commitment to student engagement, teaching excellence, vibrant community, and successful outcomes by being named a 2023-2024 College of Distinction. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon institutions that excel in providing a holistic and impactful undergraduate experience.
Colleges of Distinction, a renowned guide for college-bound students, conducts an extensive evaluation process that includes in-depth research and detailed interviews with schools. WPU's selection as a College of Distinction underscores its unwavering dedication to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes.
President Brian Ralph, Ph.D., expressed his delight at receiving this recognition, stating, "We're thrilled to be once again honored by Colleges of Distinction. This acknowledgment reflects the exceptional work our faculty and staff do every day to deeply engage with our students and prepare them for successful careers. We appreciate Colleges of Distinction recognizing WPU's commitment to these four pillars."
Colleges of Distinction founder Wes Creel emphasized the significance of these principles, which are guided by High-Impact Practices that prioritize a personalized and enriching college experience. WPU demonstrated exemplary programs and experiences in each area:
Engaged Students – WPU empowers students to actively participate in their learning through undergraduate research opportunities and real-world experiences beyond the classroom.
Great Teaching – With small class sizes, WPU fosters meaningful interactions between students and faculty, starting with First-Year Seminars and continuing through individualized mentorship.
Vibrant Community – WPU emphasizes the importance of connections outside of the classroom, offering community service projects that cultivate a sense of belonging and purpose throughout campus life.
Successful Outcomes – WPU's comprehensive undergraduate experience effectively prepares students for post-graduation success. Nearly 100 percent of WPU students complete internships, and an impressive 96 percent secure employment or enroll in graduate school within one year of Commencement.
Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction, expressed his belief that engaged students are successful students and commended WPU for its commitment to experiential learning. He stated, "WPU's dedication to immersive education demonstrates that each student has the opportunity to play an active role in their education."
Unlike traditional college rankings, Colleges of Distinction focuses on providing an enriching undergraduate experience that caters to individual student needs and goals. WPU's inclusion as a College of Distinction validates its unique approach to fostering student potential and achieving success.
In addition to the overall undergraduate recognition, WPU has received additional acclaim in the areas of Business and Education. This further underscores the university's commitment to excellence in these specialized fields.
Established in 1857, William Peace University is a regionally ranked institution located in Raleigh, North Carolina, recognized as one of U.S News' Best Places to Live. Serving over 800 students in more than 30 undergraduate and 10 professional programs, WPU offers a vibrant culture that benefits from the city's central location. With an immersive curriculum and innovative teaching methods, the university ensures students are prepared for successful careers in today's dynamic organizations. To learn more, visit peace.edu.
Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the United States for their excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their unwavering focus on providing a remarkable undergraduate experience. Their website offers dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and valuable resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.
