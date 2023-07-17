LabFinder Adds Clinical Diagnostic Lab BioReference Laboratories to its Roster
Lab & Radiology Testing
Newest Provider to Build on LabFinder’s Cost Efficiency and Highest Standard of Laboratory and Radiology Testing
The addition of BioReference will make it even easier, faster and more cost effective, for patients to find the right laboratory.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LabFinder.com, an online scheduling platform for laboratory and radiology appointments, announced that BioReference Laboratories, the third largest full services clinical diagnostic laboratory in the US, has joined its team of providers. With 133 locations in 75 cities across the US, BioReference will enhance LabFinder’s services to patients in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.
— Dr. Robert Segal
LabFinder’s Founder Dr. Robert Segal says, “the addition of BioReference will make it even easier, faster and more cost effective, for patients to find the right laboratory. Plus, as a member of the UnitedHealthcare® Preferred Laboratory Network, an exclusive group of laboratories that have proven the ability to perform to rigorous standards, BioReference will uphold the highest standards of medical testing services for LabFinder customers. Dr. Segal adds, “the addition of 133 locations in new territories will allow LabFinder to help a larger number of patients across the US.”
BioReference has been in business since 1981 and offers diagnostic testing, including blood tests, molecular testing, and genetic testing, to help diagnose and manage various medical conditions. Additionally, BioReference offers specialized testing services for specific needs such as COVID-19 testing, cancer screening, women's health, and more.
The LabFinder platform offers a seamless, stress-free medical experience by connecting patients, doctors, and lab and radiology centers and offering timely test scheduling. It also serves as one central repository for users’ testing results. Most importantly, test results are released simultaneously to patients and clinicians and are often available on the LabFinder.com platform in as little as 24 hours.
Patients can go to LabFinder.com, search for a medical test or condition, enter in zip code and insurance information and the LabFinder platform will generate a list of the nearest locations that suits the specific testing needs. From there, right on LabFinder.com, patients can schedule the appointment that works best for them.
Dr. Segal adds that "with 70% of medical decisions based on the results of diagnostic tests, it is imperative that patients and their doctors are easily able to access their medical testing results. LabFinder.com continues to grow and work towards its goal of improving and modernizing the process of lab and radiology testing by uniting patients, doctors and labs.
"The addition of BioReference will further expand LabFinder's mission of giving patients the tools they need to be proactive about their health as well as providing them with the knowledge needed for the best medical assistance."
About: LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing, guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing—reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations. www.labfinder.com
About: BioReference is the third largest full service clinical diagnostic laboratory in the U.S., providing testing and related services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, employers, governmental units and correctional institutions. BioReference offers a comprehensive test list focusing on molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, and women's health. Through its GeneDx subsidiary, BioReference has an international presence in more than 50 countries around the world. www.bioreference.com
Contact: www.mcprpublicrelations.com
Melissa Chefec
MCPR, LLC
+1 203-968-6625
melissa@mcprpublicrelations.com