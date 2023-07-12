Armenia Wine Company Takes Part in Yerevan Wine Days, a Celebration of Armenian Winemaking & Culture

The beloved event took place from June 2-4 and featured exclusive novelties and leading bands.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Armenia Wine Company, one of Armenia’s leading winemakers, was proud to take part in the annual "Yerevan Wine Days" festival, one of the most exciting and beloved events in Yerevan. The festival, which took place from June 2-4 on Saryan Street, brought together large and family winemaking companies to celebrate the ancient traditions of winemaking and promote tourism in Armenia.

Throughout the three-day festival, the Armenia Wine Company delighted festival attendees with a separate stage hosting an outstanding musical program featuring the best bands, a luxury pavilion, award-winning wines, and exclusive novelties. To add to the excitement, the company's pavilion featured unique wine-based cocktails crafted by renowned bartenders.

Guests visiting the Armenia Wine Pavilion were treated to more surprises. Jean Baptiste-Soula, the French main consultant of Armenia Wine, held an exclusive master class on biodynamic viticulture, providing valuable insights into this innovative winemaking approach. Additionally, festival participants had the unique opportunity to explore the winemaking culture in a separate pavilion at the Wine History Museum of Armenia, which recently opened within the Armenia Wine Company premises. The museum showcased the development of viticulture and winemaking in the Armenian Highlands through artifacts, interpretation, and interactive solutions, offering visitors a comprehensive understanding of Armenia's rich winemaking heritage.

The museum's main exhibition hall, located underground at a depth of 8 meters amidst basalt rocks, provided detailed insights into the chronological stages of wine development in Armenia, as well as its connection to various aspects of Armenian history and culture. Hayk Gyulamiryan, the museum's director, emphasized the museum's mission to popularize wine history through innovative solutions, adding, "This year, we call for the preservation and restoration of history: our guests will see original exhibits in the pavilion, as well as witness the restoration process taking place on-site."

Speaking about the company's participation in the festival, Kristine Vardanyan, the commercial director of Armenia Wine, expressed the company's pride in showcasing Armenian winemaking traditions and culture to guests and participants. She revealed some exclusive novelties, stating, "This year, we are delighted to present our new ultra-premium wines, 'Tariri Karasum' and 'Tariri Reserve,' which pay homage to the 6000-year-old Armenian winemaking tradition and have already garnered high praise on prestigious international platforms. We also have exciting news in the field of organic winemaking, as our first organic wine, 'BioNe,' has received the US certificate from 'EcoCert' and will be presented at our pavilion."

In preparation for the Yerevan Wine Days festival, the Armenia Wine Company embraced a compelling approach to the pavilion's design, incorporating the red tuff color scheme that reflects the entire "Armenia Wine" winery complex. The pavilion featured separate sections dedicated to the company's three most iconic wine lines: Takar, Tariri, and Bione.

The devotion of the Armenia Wine Company to Yerevan, Armenian culture, and national traditions shone through during the festival. Their unwavering commitment to serving the best to Armenian wine lovers and city guests, along with their hard work and honest goals, garnered immense appreciation. The founding of "Armenia Wine" can be traced back to the deep love the Vardanyan and Mkrtchyan families have for their homeland, nature, and culture.

Since its establishment, the company has embraced a combination of Armenia's 6000-year winemaking heritage, wine culture, and modern international practices. It has an annual production capacity of up to 14 million bottles, 135 hectares of its own vineyards and 83 hectares of organic vineyards, collaborations with over 600 winegrowers from four winemaking regions, regular export to more than 50 countries, and partnerships with esteemed international experts and winemakers.

To learn more about Armenia Wine Company, visit https://armeniawine.am/.