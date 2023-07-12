79North Inc. Announces Director Resignation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) announces that it has accepted the resignation of Oscar Louzada from the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Louzada was appointed to the Board of Directors in April 1, 2021.

The board is actively engaged in identifying and evaluating alternatives with respect to the appointment of a new independent director to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Louzada's departure.

