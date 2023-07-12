Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,078 in the last 365 days.

79North Inc. Announces Director Resignation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) announces that it has accepted the resignation of Oscar Louzada from the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Louzada was appointed to the Board of Directors in April 1, 2021.

The board is actively engaged in identifying and evaluating alternatives with respect to the appointment of a new independent director to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Louzada's departure.

Further Information
For further information please visit www.79North.ca or contact:
Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (416) 786-6348
Email: jon@79north.ca


You just read:

79North Inc. Announces Director Resignation

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more